Tottenham don't have any plans to sack Ange Postecoglou despite a disappointing season, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has suggested that their plan is to back the Australian manager with two new signings before the end of the January transfer window.

Injuries have completely decimated Spurs' squad this season and they currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table. Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson were recently added to the injury list and missed the trip to Everton on Sunday, where Spurs succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park.

Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board have stuck by Postecoglou so far with the north London club still competing in three cup competitions. It's undoubtedly been a disastrous campaign for Tottenham, and results will need to turn positive fast.

Tottenham Will Look to the Transfer Market

They want to support Postecoglou

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein has suggested that Tottenham want to back Postecoglou with new additions before the end of the January transfer window. PSR isn't a problem for Spurs, and Ornstein believes they could strengthen their squad in attack and defence this month...

"They will look to the transfer market to support Ange Postecoglou this month, I believe. They could add further reinforcements in attack and defence. There is some resource available. PSR is not a problem at Tottenham, profitability and sustainability. It's more the cash flow. But if they can do something on top of what they've already done with the goalkeeper, [Antonin] Kinsky, I think they will."

Ornstein also confirmed that the Tottenham hierarchy are continuing to back Postecoglou and believe he has what it takes to turn things around. The injury problems are a factor in Tottenham's decision to stick by him as the Australian manager has been forced to contend with huge issues this season.

Whether Postecoglou stays in the job or not, there's no doubt Spurs need new additions. The north London club could slip further towards the relegation zone in the coming weeks if results don't improve, despite many tipping them to battle for European places this season.

