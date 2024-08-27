Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window thus far as they look to improve on Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the helm and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has said they could still make further signings before the fast-approaching deadline.

In a bid to finish in the Champions League spots, Postecoglou and his entourage have been working tirelessly behind the scenes, securing the respective signatures of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall, to ensure his side have the best chance of usurping their rivals to a top four finish.

Romano, speaking to GIVEMEPSORT earlier this week, revealed that the north Londoners could still make inroads on further summer additions with left-back identified, within the club, as a position of need.

Destiny Udogie will likely remain Postecoglou’s first-choice in said position, but the decline of Ben Davies and lack of cover on the left could entice the Greek-Australian chief to dip his toes back into the market for extra bodies.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray Leeds Utd Undisclosed Timo Werner RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert Burnley Undisclosed

From a central defensive standpoint, Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen – formerly of capital club rivals Chelsea – has emerged as a potential option should he become available on a free transfer.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Dane, with both Premier League suitors banking on his La Liga employers’ need to offload those deemed surplus to requirements in order to snare a prospective deal before the end of the month.

Romano: Tottenham Still ‘In the Market’ for Opportunities

Nothing concrete or close to completion as of yet

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano has suggested that his sources are adamant that Spurs are still working behind the scenes to finish the window on a positive note.

Suggesting that no further moves are concrete or close to completion, the transfer expert revealed that Tottenham will remain active in the final days of the trading period and will not be afraid to pounce if an opportunity arises. He said:

“The deal they did with Burnley [for Odobert] was completely silent. So, I think they're still working on something, and I'm told they're still working on something, but there is still nothing concrete or close to being completed. But I can confirm Tottenham are still in the market for opportunities.”

Manor Solomon’s Move to Leeds Set to Be Completed Soon

Winger has played just six times for the north Londoners

Close

In terms of outgoings, outcast Manor Solomon is among the names that is on Tottenham and Postecoglou’s chopping block, with the now-25-year-old struggling for game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Previously, Israeli news outlet Sport5 reported that Daniel Farke-led Leeds were a leading force in the race for his signature as his days in the north of the capital seemed scarily numbered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solomon, throughout his 209-game club career, has notched 35 goals and 17 assists.

Now, per The Athletic, the out-of-favour forward is set to complete his Elland Road switch on Tuesday after all parties have agreed to a season-long loan this summer. The report stated that he was subject to interest from elsewhere, but Leeds won the race.

