Tottenham Hotspur's summer window is far from finished, as questions surrounding the futures of Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele are still to be resolved, while they may test the market for another centre-back addition, three reliable journalists have revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

New boss Ange Postecoglou hasn't wasted any time at Hotspur Way in building a side he thinks is capable of challenging for top-four qualification, with a number of incomings having been rubber-stamped so far.

Perhaps the biggest signing made by the north Londoners has been the addition of James Maddison from Leicester City, who arrived at the club as part of a £40 million move from Leicester City.

Maddison has also been joined at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium by fellow new players Guglielmo Vicario, Ashley Phillips, Manor Solomon and the most recent signing Micky van de Ven, whose £43 million transfer was confirmed earlier this week.

It's allowed a renewed sense of optimism for the Spurs faithful, who are now hoping for a successful campaign under manager Postecoglou.

However, before the window shuts on September 1st, it's believed Tottenham will still look to sanction even more transfer dealings, with comings and goings being mooted for the capital club.

Three reliable journalists admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are not finished in the transfer window, with their business now expected to carry over beyond this weekend's Premier League start date.

3 Tanguy Ndombele

Perhaps one of the most disastrous signings in Tottenham's 140-year history, Ndombele remains the most expensive player Spurs have sanctioned a move for (via Transfermarkt).

Joining from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019, Ndombele cost a whopping £63 million and has only mustered up 19 G/A contributions in his 91 appearances for the club.

As such, it looks as if the Frenchman is set to leave Tottenham during the current window, with The Evening Standard reporting he would be available for transfer.

The midfielder was left out of the Spurs squad that beat Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly last weekend, indicating he is no longer part of Postecoglou's plans

And now, in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti admitted Ndombele is being shown the door, with Tottenham pushing for a cash fee instead of a loan.

On the 26-year-old, Galetti said: "At the moment, Ndombele is not a part of Postecoglou's plans and Tottenham are working to sell him in the summer.

"For sure the experience was not so brilliant at Napoli last season and it hasn't helped Tanguy to carve out an important role in the Spurs squad this year. Anyway, his future is still to be decided."

2 Harry Kane

Spurs' Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at his boyhood club, 2023.

A story that refuses to die down, Kane is still being linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, as the German outfit looks to snatch Tottenham's prized possession.

It started with a £60 million bid from Bayern Munich, which was swiftly rejected by the Tottenham hierarchy, before the six-time European champions returned with an offer in the region of £70 million.

Of course, that was also laughed off by Daniel Levy and Co., who instead have been pushing for a proposal that eclipses the £100 million mark.

That wasn't to be the case with Bayern Munich's third and supposedly final offer also being rejected, which according to The Guardian came in at a total of £86 million instead and had a deadline indicating when the Bavarians were demanding an answer.

While closer to the nine-figure asking price Spurs have been demanding, it still wasn't deemed good enough and the German champions were sent packing with their tails between their legs.

And on the back of the latest bid, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they had very little care for the deadline attached to the bid by Bayern Munich.

On the current state of play, Brown said: "I covered the Gareth Bale saga extensively when that happened years ago. And there were several deadlines set then by both sides, which both sides totally ignored.

"I think deadlines are completely pointless when it comes to high-profile transfers like this and the Spurs probably laughed when they heard that Bayern Munich were setting a deadline for Kane.

"It's certainly not something that would ever concern Daniel Levy, as I think he couldn't care less whether Bayern Munich are setting any kind of deadline for Kane or not."

1 Another new defender after Micky van de Ven?

It isn't all about the outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with suggestions they could yet bring in more fresh faces before next month's deadline.

A surprise name emerging among the rumours is Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move for the winger was 'one to watch'.

Billed as a potential Kane replacement, should the striker leave for Germany, elsewhere at the opposite end of the pitch, there is talk of another new defender being added to the Spurs ranks.

It comes just days after the north London outfit added former Wolfsburg centre-back van de Van to the squad, but according to Taylor, Spurs remain interested in bolstering their backline even further.

On their pursuit of yet more defensive options, Taylor added: "Postecoglou's comments in the week made out that they were going to go straight after another centre-back, which I found quite interesting.

"There has been interest in Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham, but I don't know if that's one that's going to materialise.

"The other one that maybe is still sort of being floated is Edmond Tapsoba, but he's going to cost a similar fee to van de Ven and he also plays left centre back usually.

"So I don't really know whether that is a concrete option anymore, particularly for the kind of money Bayer Leverkusen would want.

"That said, I think there could be scope for another centre back to come in, I'm not sure who.

Taylor also went on to name five players that could still depart the north London club before the transfer deadline.

He said: "I think Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez will depart and there are a few others that could leave too.

"Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Japhet Tanganga as well, so these are players that need to be replaced really."