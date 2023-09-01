Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is targeting Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah for a potential loan move, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Tottenham has made a number of astute signings this summer, including Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, and is keen on strengthening in defense.

With the addition of Johnson and potentially Chalobah, Tottenham has had a successful transfer window and fans have higher hopes of achieving a Champions League place this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy making inroads on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah among those being targeted. And now, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has delivered his take on the news to GIVEMESPORT.

What did Michael Bridge say about Tottenham's move for Chalobah?

Having lost Harry Kane earlier on in the summer transfer window, it's fair to say Ange Postecoglou has undergone a pretty impressive rebuild of Spurs with a number of astute signings, not least another one on deadline day in Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

But, despite the arrival of an attacker, it appears the north Londoners are keen on strengthening in defence as well, with a move for one of their rivals' homegrown talents seemingly on the cards.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said: "There was talk of Trevoh Chalobah which I'm looking into potentially from Chelsea to Spurs on a loan which was very much an eye-opener when I saw that on social media. That's one we're looking into."

Tottenham's transfer plans on Deadline Day

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the day, Bridge also underlined that Johnson was on his way for a medical at Spurs, with a move from Forest nearing completion. The forward has featured in all four of Forest's games this season in the Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively as per Transfermarkt, and has shown off his versatility by playing in three different positions across those matches.

Johnson and potentially Chalobah's arrival would see them join a host of new signings at Hotspur Way over the course of this summer, with Postecoglou really stamping his mark and authority on this new-look Spurs side.

The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven among others have made their way to north London, and have already helped the club begin the new Premier League season in stylish fashion.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

Their 2-0 victory away at Bournemouth last week followed on from an impressive home victory against top-four rivals Manchester United by the same score-line, while their opening day contest against Brentford saw them come away with a point, leaving them unbeaten in their opening three.

If Postecoglou's side can pull off another couple of signings on deadline day then fans will certainly be harbouring greater hopes of finishing in a Champions League place this season and faring better than they did when Kane was still in their ranks.