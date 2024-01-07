Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are not looking for a direct replacement for Harry Kane in the January transfer window, indicating a shift away from the centre-forward striker fit.

Despite links to striker Serhou Guirassy, Spurs may choose to pursue other options as they aim to add to their squad this month.

The club is reportedly pushing for a deal with alternative targets, including defensive and midfield targets.

Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sign a like-for-like Harry Kane replacement in the January transfer window, even if they are keen to add to their ranks this month, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid links to VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been commanding plenty of attention from Premier League sides, ahead of an expected switch to England's top flight this month. Spurs are one of the teams mooted as a potential suitor, even though Guirassy will spend most of January away on international duty.

However, it's now suggested that Spurs are not in the market for a traditional centre-forward, with the club said to be closing in on the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, as per BBC Sport.

Spurs searching for reinforcements in January

It's a first-half of the campaign that Ange Postecoglou would've probably taken when he arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, given the amount needing to be done. The biggest of which involved record goalscorer Harry Kane, who signed for Bayern Munich as part of a whopping £100 million transfer deal.

There were of course arrivals in north London too, with Spurs splashing over £200 million on fresh talent in the summer transfer window. That involved signings such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and deadline day buy Brennan Johnson, with all three having made an immediate impact.

But despite the heavy outlay in the summer, it's suggested by Postecoglou that more bodies might be needed during the January window too. Speaking ahead of the weekend's FA Cup third-round fixtures, the former Celtic boss was open and honest about his side's January transfer plans, hinting business is likely to be done:

"Yeah, I don't really know. It's one of those things, January is a fairly tricky month in terms of clubs doing business but we've got guys in the background working it out and once the window opens we'll see if we can make an impact."

Serhou Guirassy an option for Spurs in January

One player who has been linked with a switch to the north London outfit is Guirassy. The 27-year-old forward has caught the eye in the first part of the Bundesliga campaign, netting 19 goals across 16 matches this season, while helping fire Stuttgart into the Champions League positions.

It was reported by The Sun last month that Guirassy is open to a Premier League move, with Spurs having emerged as his ideal destination. That's despite keen interest from Manchester United, with the Guinea international believed to favour a transfer to Tottenham instead.

But even though Guirassy is sold on the switch, it's now suggested that Tottenham might decide to do their business elsewhere instead.

Serhou Guirassy - Career Stats Matches 276 Goals 98 Assists 15 Yellow Cards 24 Red Cards 2 All stats via Transfermarkt

When quizzed about Spurs' interest in Guirassy, transfer insider Jones admitted Spurs were keen to add to their roster this month, but questioned whether a traditional centre-forward was on Postecoglou's wishlist. Hinting that Spurs' January targets might lie elsewhere, the journalist claimed Tottenham aren't necessarily looking for a like-for-like Kane replacement.

On the current situation with Tottenham's transfer targets, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“In terms of Serhou Guirassy, I can see why Tottenham would be interested in him, but he doesn't really fit the idea of being as versatile as what they would want. It would be more like a Harry Kane replacement, which I'm told is what they're trying to avoid. “But of course, this release clause exists that means he can leave Stuttgart and because of the great scoring rate he's got the Premier League is going to be his most likely destination. “I think that he'll look to push his ambition to the limit and he'll also know that the most amount of money he can earn will be within the Premier League. So ultimately, I think it will come down to the best personal package that Guirassy can find that also matches up with his ambitions in a sporting sense.”

Spurs pushing on with January deal

One player who Tottenham are said to be interested in is defender Radu Dragusin, with the north Londoners deep in discussions for the Genoa man. It's reported by Rudy Galetti that a revised offer, closer to Genoa's asking price of £26 million, is set to be submitted by Spurs, as they look to wrap up the 21-year-old's signing as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, summer target Conor Gallagher is once again being linked with a switch to Spurs, after news broke that Chelsea could be tempted to sell the Englishman during the January window. Struggling with FFP restrictions, the sale would help raise some funds for Chelsea, with Spurs said to be eyeing up a move, should the player become available.