Tottenham have been doing groundwork on a deal to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling in the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

Dibling is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League, despite Southampton struggling, sitting bottom of the table. The England youth international has undoubtedly shown signs of inconsistency, but the huge potential is clear for everyone to see.

If Southampton are relegated to the Championship, which is now looking increasingly likely, there is set to be a competitive race to secure the signature of Dibling. Tottenham are one of the sides who admire Dibling, and they could be looking to get ahead of other clubs showing an interest.

Tottenham Doing Groundwork for Dibling Signing

Spurs looking to make a splash in the summer

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are doing groundwork on a deal to bring Dibling to north London in the summer transfer window. Spurs are looking to 'make a splash' in the summer after a disappointing season, with Dibling eyed as one of their key targets.

yler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 7th Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.53 6th

Tottenham's transfer strategy over the last few years has been to target young, up-and-coming talent from around the world, and Dibling would certainly fit into that category. Dibling has also gained some valuable experience in senior football this season, so he's more than just a player with potential for the future.

Reports in the January transfer window suggested that Southampton wouldn't entertain offers less than £55m, but it will be interesting to see whether their stance changes in the summer. Dibling, described as 'one of the best talents around' by Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, will likely wasn't to be plying his trade at the highest level considering the impact he's made for the Saints this term, so there's a chance he seeks a fresh challenge when the window opens if they are relegated to the Championship.

