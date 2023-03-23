Tottenham Hotspur would be making a "really exciting" appointment by hiring Luis Enrique as their next manager, journalist Pete O'Rourke explained to GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio Conte is expected to leave his post as Spurs boss at the end of the season, with attention switching to who Tottenham might appoint in his place.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Luis Enrique

According to The Guardian, Conte is unlikely to see the rest of the season out at Spurs, with the north Londoners expected to sack the Italian coach before the end of the campaign.

It's claimed Ryan Mason is a contender to become interim manager until the end of the campaign, having done the same following José Mourinho's sacking in 2021.

The report suggests that Tottenham will take some time to consider Conte's predecessor, with a decision expected to come following the conclusion of the current season.

Conte was appointed as Tottenham manager in November 2021, but the former Chelsea chief has not been able to live up to expectations.

Hired with the view to ending Spurs' trophy drought, Conte has been unable to land silverware at Hotspur Way, with Tottenham having now gone 15 years without tasting success.

But with attention already switching towards who might replace Conte in north London, there are suggestions that Spurs should hire a former Champions League-winning manager in his place.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Enrique joining Tottenham?

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke claimed one of Tottenham's best options would be to hire former Barcelona boss Enrique, who has won nine trophies - including the Champions League - throughout his career.

On the 52-year-old tactician, O'Rourke said: "It'd be a really exciting appointment if they were to get Luis Enrique.

"He’s had previous success at Barcelona, winning the treble with them.

"He's got a stellar CV as a coach and obviously did a really good job with the Spanish national team.

"Spain were quite unlucky in some of those big tournaments, but he was playing a really attractive style of football, which Spurs fans would love to see happen at their club.”

Who else has been linked with the Tottenham job?

O'Rourke has previously told GIVEMESPORT that current Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would be an appropriate hire, having done a "really impressive" job on the south coast.

It's reported by Football Insider that Tottenham have identified De Zerbi as a Conte replacement, despite having managed fewer than 30 matches in English football (Transfermarkt).

The same Guardian report claimed that Rúben Amorim is also on the list of potential candidates, having caught the eye while in charge of Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Elsewhere, there are suggestions former Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino would be open to a shock Spurs return, despite being sacked by the club in 2019.