Tottenham Hotspur could make the shock appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their next boss, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Incumbent manager Antonio Conte isn't expected to be in charge of Spurs next season, with Taylor tipping Tuchel as the ideal replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Thomas Tuchel

According to The Athletic, Tuchel is likely to be on the list of prospective Conte replacements at Hotspur Way, but the German coach could conclude his services will be of more use elsewhere.

The same publication revealed earlier this year that Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea came on the back of a falling out with new custodian Todd Boehly.

It was claimed by The Athletic that Tuchel was let go by Chelsea after weeks of discontent behind the scenes, despite winning the Champions League with the club just over 12 months earlier.

Now, having been out of work since the Chelsea sacking, Tuchel's name has been linked with a number of top jobs in European football, one of which is at Spurs.

The Guardian are reporting that Conte almost certainly won't be in charge of Tottenham next season, with the Spurs hierarchy even considering pulling the plug before the end of the campaign.

There are suggestions former player Ryan Mason could take interim charge before a permanent successor is appointed in the summer.

As such, the rumour mill is now in full swing, with Tuchel's name being bandied about as the ideal Conte replacement.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tuchel taking charge of Tottenham?

When quizzed on who could take over from Conte at Spurs, Daily Express journalist Taylor tipped Tuchel to be in the conversation among other mooted targets.

On the ex-Chelsea boss, Taylor said: "I'd like to see Thomas Tuchel at Tottenham.

"I keep talking about it, but I really think Chelsea made a mistake sacking him. I know there was stuff going on behind the scenes, which obviously I don't know about but as for football terms, I think Tuchel is an elite manager.

"I think what he did with Chelsea when he came in, inheriting a team not really heading anywhere under Frank Lampard. He was able to gel it all together and that’s what could work to his advantage at Spurs. I think he’s a Tottenham fan as well, which is interesting.”

Who else might be in the mix to take over from Conte as Spurs boss?

The earlier Guardian report had suggested that Sporting boss Rúben Amorim and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany are all being touted as potential Conte replacements.

It comes on the back of a report in Football Insider, which linked Roberto De Zerbi with the soon-to-be-free vacant manager's seat.

De Zerbi has impressed during his spell in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, with the report claiming he's being tracked by the north Londoners.