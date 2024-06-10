Highlights Tottenham won't sign Dominic Solanke due to his high release clause.

Solanke has attracted interest from bigger clubs after 19 league goals last season.

Tottenham are reluctant to pay £65M for the striker, focusing on other recruitment needs.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is looking at new recruits ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, with a Champions League spot firmly in his sights in north London after narrowly missing out last season - but one target they won't be signing is Dominic Solanke, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that the Bournemouth star's release clause is too high for the club to pay.

Solanke has floated in and out of the Premier League throughout his career after frustrating stints as a youngster at Chelsea and Liverpool, but he's made a home at Bournemouth and accelerated that last season with 19 Premier League goals - attracting the attention of bigger clubs and the words of Thierry Henry, who labelled him as 'brilliant'.

Dominic Solanke: Transfer News Latest

Solanke has been on top form this season

Solanke has been linked with a multitude of top-flight sides for a number of months, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, who are both looking to sign strikers ahead of the season with goalscoring and squad depth respectively being problems at both sides.

Solanke hasn't been prolific for long in the top-flight with just six goals to his name in 2022/23, but that can be linked to Bournemouth's rise under Andoni Iraola - and in a team surrounded by creative stars, he could even notch more than he had this season by playing the focal point.

Sources: Tottenham Unlikely to Sign Dominic Solanke

The north London outfit may prioritise elsewhere

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Tottenham are unlikely to trigger Solanke’s £65million release clause as things stand, despite being in the market for a striker.

They are thought to be one of the only clubs that are capable of being able to trigger the clause in his Bournemouth deal, with the striker - who was unfortunate not to make England’s preliminary squad for EURO 2024 - being one of the Premier League’s shining stars this season.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 19 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Match rating 7.03 1st

Tottenham boasting Europa League football to their calendar next season could be seen as a huge pull in terms of securing players, where they have been linked with Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord and Yousseff En-Nesyri.

There has been general interest in his services with the club looking for a competition player to battle with Richarlison and Son Heung-min up front, but there is a feeling inside Tottenham that Solanke’s price tag is too high and thus a move has not been made so far.

Tottenham Still Need a Harry Kane Replacement

But the England star hasn't been missed too much...

Tottenham do need recruitments in their attacking areas, despite coping well with the loss of Harry Kane last summer. The Englishman joined Bayern Munich and the world knows all about his goalscoring exploits, with 44 strikes in just 45 games for the Bavarian outfit in all competitions - adding to the 280 he scored for Tottenham in 435 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane recorded his highest-scoring season in his career with 44 goals for Bayern.

Spurs did cope a lot better than expected with his departure, but they don't have an out-and-out striker at the club - with Richarlison and Timo Werner being classed as a mix of striker and wide forward, whilst Son Heung-min doesn't have the physicality to lead the line in the same way Kane did.

Solanke would provide that in abundance, though a costly outlay may not be the best way forward for Tottenham with other positions in need of recruitment first.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.