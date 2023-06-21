Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

Spurs are said to be interested in the Englishman, but Jones is not expecting him to move to north London.

Tottenham transfer news — Conor Gallagher

According to football.london, Gallagher is one name on a list of potential targets at Hotspur Way.

He is not going to be cheap, though, with Chelsea reportedly wanting a huge fee for the 23-year-old.

Earlier this month, the MailOnline claimed that the Blues value Gallagher at £50m.

Selling him for that much would see Chelsea make huge profit, with the England international costing them nothing after he came through their academy. Whether Tottenham or another club would be willing to pay that kind of money, however, remains to be seen.

What has Dean Jones said about Conor Gallagher and Tottenham?

Jones doubts Gallagher will join Tottenham this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Conor Gallagher, I'm not convinced that he'll end up at Tottenham, but there are other clubs, too, interested in this. Ones that have been talked about quite a bit are Everton and Newcastle. Crystal Palace have obviously been mentioned, too."

How did Conor Gallagher perform last season?

While Gallagher was able to score eight goals from midfield for Palace during the 2021/22 campaign, he was not as productive last term. As per Transfermarkt, he netted just three times in 35 Premier League outings.

Of course, he was not always a starter, which is in contrast to his time at Selhurst Park. However, it still feels like Gallagher has gone backwards after that impressive loan spell with the Eagles.

At another team where the Chelsea man is playing every week, though, perhaps he could become more of a goal threat again. He is also the kind of midfielder who can bring a lot of energy to his side.

"Conor trains at a really high level, and you can clearly see it was the right decision to let him go on loan," his former manager Thomas Tuchel told The Athletic and other outlets last year.

The German later went on to add: "Now it's important he gets used to our principles of the game, to understand when to move and when not to move, and his work rate is outstanding."

The above probably does not make Gallagher a £50m midfielder and you would have to question if he is good enough to start every week at a team like Tottenham. All in all, then, it really would not be a shock if Gallagher did not join Ange Postecoglou's side this summer.