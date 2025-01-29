Ange Postecoglou's position at Tottenham Hotspur continues to be cast in doubt after some poor results in the Premier League so far this season - and Dean Jones has exclusively stated to GIVEMESPORT that the club could be interested in Fulham boss Marco Silva, though his release clause could be a sticking point.

Postecoglou has not won any of his last seven games in the top-flight, including just one in his last 11, and that came against bottom side Southampton. As a result, the club are a lowly 15th in the table, on course for their worst-ever Premier League finish and with that comes pressure on the Australian boss. As a result, names have been floated and Silva's position could see him come to the fore - but there are issues with that.

Jones: Tottenham Could Struggle With Marco Silva Release Clause

The Portuguese boss has worked wonders at Craven Cottage

Jones wrote for GIVEMESPORT in his Tottenham managerial candidate article that Silva has demonstrated his ability to help a team exceed expectations in his time at Fulham, and that could see Spurs view him as an ideal candidate to take over from Postecoglou, should the opportunity arise.

However, his contract includes an £8million release clause, which sources believe that chairman Daniel Levy would be reluctant to pay if he is to look for a replacement for the Australian boss. Jones further stated that Levy's reputation of refusing to spend money when needed could be a major factor in Silva's non-move from west to north London, and with that in mind, cheaper alternatives could be sought-after.

Silva's record at Fulham has been superb, leading the Cottagers to the Championship title in his first season in charge, before finishing 10th in his first Premier League season as Fulham boss - and despite a 13th-placed finish last season, Silva's side were over 20 points clear of relegation by the end of the season.

They're firmly in a European hunt this time around, sitting just seven points from a potential place in the Europa Conference League, but even if they don't achieve that, the west London side have still become an established Premier League outfit under his tutelage. It's led to calls that Silva is a 'better manager' than Postecoglou, with Rory Jennings stating as such on talkSPORT.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 73 of his 166 games in charge of Fulham.

The same can't be said for Tottenham this season. Fulham have only lost six games in the league, less than double what Fulham have - and with Silva slowly building his side with the aim of becoming a regular top-half side, it could be what Spurs need.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.

