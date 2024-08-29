Tottenham Hotspur's transfer business has seen plenty of top young talents come into the club, alongside the marquee signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth to replace Harry Kane - but whilst fans may have their hopes up over some late business at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one player they won't be signing is Eberechi Eze, with Michael Bridge exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that a move for the Crystal Palace star "won't be happening".

Eze has been outstanding for Palace in his four years in a red and blue shirt, notching 26 goals in 114 games in the top-flight alongside providing countless assists with Selhurst Park now having a new hero following Wilfried Zaha's move to Galatasaray last season.

That did look to be in doubt at one point with Tottenham among the clubs interested in his signature but it appears that the creative midfielder will instead remain in south London.

Eze Has Earned Premier League Interest

The midfielder has been in fine form throughout his career

Eze had been linked with Tottenham earlier in the window, with the Eagles attacker boasting a reported £60million release clause - though nothing came to fruition despite his best season yet in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

Palace were a force to be reckoned with last season under Oliver Glasner with Michael Olise, Adam Wharton, Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta firing on all cylinders, and they will be hoping to get back to their best in the coming weeks even with Olise having departed for Bayern Munich - with Eze likely to be central to their successes with his ability to unlock defences.

Bridge: Eze to Tottenham 'Not Going to Happen'

The midfielder looks set to stay at Crystal Palace

The England international had a £68million release clause in his contract this summer, but that expired before the new Premier League season began which made any deal more difficult to do.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that a deal for Tottenham to bring Eze to north London is 'not going to happen' - with any deal being something that would come completely out of the blue. He said:

"I mean, he was linked with Tottenham a lot, and my sources were telling me that's not going to happen, much to the disappointment of Tottenham supporters. "He's still here with a day to go. Unless it's something out of the blue, like nowhere, no one has heard anything on Eze. And I think if they lost Olise and Eze in the same summer, that would be quite a blow for Crystal Palace."

Tottenham Have Signed Other Talents to Rule Move Out

Eze would only add to a star-studded left flank

Tottenham have had a solid transfer window and they have importantly recruited attacking players, which makes a deal for Eze that bit more unrealistic.

The north London outfit have brought in Wilson Odobert from Burnley for a fee of £25million rising to £30million after his decent first season in the Premier League with the Clarets, and despite relegation, he offered a decent threat on his home debut against Everton in the 4-0 win on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has seven caps for England.

Elsewhere, left winger Timo Werner has been re-signed on a season-long-loan deal, and youngster Yang Min-hyuk has been brought through the ranks, meaning that Spurs are fairly flush with options in that area of the pitch.

Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon have departed which could cause a problem in the wide areas, though youngster Mikey Moore is expected to have a chance to feature and Richarlison and Son Heung-min can also play out wide - so it is the midfield areas where Tottenham could feel the effect of not signing Eze.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-08-24.