Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tottenham Hotspur should replace Ange Postecoglou with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola at the end of the season amid their worrying run of form.

The Lilywhites have endured a difficult few months under the Australian coach, and while injuries are partly to blame, Agbonlahor feels a managerial change is also needed in the summer.

While the former Aston Villa striker thinks Postecoglou should stay until the end of the season, he has tipped Spurs to appoint ‘a top manager’ like Iraola before the new campaign.

However, he admitted it would be difficult to justify why the Spanish tactician should consider leaving Bournemouth amid their impressive Premier League season.

Spurs Tipped to Appoint Andoni Iraola

After the Premier League season finishes

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor suggested Spurs should target Iraola as their next manager but keep Postecoglou in charge for now:

“Top managers now, Iraola, all these managers, like they'll find you out, and that's what happens. “Spurs need to probably keep Ange, I would, for now, also because who's out there to go and get? “And I would go and get, maybe the Bournemouth manager. “But why would he [leave Bournemouth]? That's the problem.”

Iraola, who took charge of Bournemouth in June 2023, led the Cherries to their best-ever Premier League result in his debut season, securing 48 points and a 12th-place finish.

The Spaniard, praised as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, is aiming even higher this season, with Bournemouth in contention for European spots and sitting comfortably in seventh.

The Cherries are 13 points ahead of Tottenham, who are in 14th place after 24 games, and defeated Spurs 1-0 at home earlier this season thanks to a first-half goal from Dean Huijsen.

The two sides will meet again on March 9, in what could serve as another North London audition for Iraola, who will enter the final 12 months of his Bournemouth contract in July.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 74 Wins 33 Draws 16 Losses 25 Goals scored 131 Goals conceded 104 Points per game 1.55

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Postecoglou Sack Update After Aston Villa v Tottenham GIVEMESPORT senior reporter Fabrizio Romano shares updates coming out of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-02-25.