Revealing all the latest updates about the huge Champions League match between Spurs and Milan.

Tottenham vs AC Milan Preview: Live stream, date, head to head, how to watch, team news and more

Tottenham play AC Milan in their second leg of their last 16 Champions League match, and we can reveal how to watch the match and all the latest team news.

The two clubs played out a very tense affair in the first leg, with Serie A giants AC Milan managing to win 1-0 thanks to a seventh-minute goal from Brahim Diaz.

With a place in the last eight at stake, both sides will still feel like they can progress thanks to this narrow scoreline, so we expect another cagey game in the second leg.

With Spurs out of the FA Cup and only pushing for fourth place in the Premier League, the Champions League is their last chance to win a trophy this season.

Here is everything you need to know about Spurs vs AC Milan:

When do Spurs play AC Milan?

The two sides will meet in their second leg Champions League match on Wednesday 8th March 2023 and the match will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT. With AC Milan already hosting the first leg at the San Siro, the game will be played in North London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to Watch Tottenham vs AC Milan?

Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is challenged by Emerson and Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that this match will be on TV, and it will also be available to live stream. This means as well as watching the game on TV; you can also watch it on your mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops and PCs.

What TV Channel is Tottenham vs AC Milan on in the UK?

With multiple Champions League games on BT Sport at the same time, you need to make sure you are on the right TV channel for this specific match.

AC Milan vs Spurs will be on TV Channel BT Sport 2 HD. Coverage will start at 7:30 PM GMT.

How to live stream Spurs vs AC Milan in the UK

What is great about having this game on BT Sport is the fact that it can also be live-streamed on mobile devices, laptops and PCs. You will be able to live stream the Champions League match if you have a BT Sport account that has a subscription.

You can buy a monthly pass and which will allow you to have an account and watch all the football on BT Sport for 30 days. This pass costs you £29.99.

AC Milan vs Tottenham Team News

Tottenham and AC Milan players line up ahead of their champions league match

Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are all injured for this Champions League match. That is huge news as they are all very key players, especially Lloris as he is the club captain of Spurs.

Meanwhile AC Milan pretty much have a full strength squad, their only worry is Brahim Diaz. The attacking midfielder has a knee injury but will have a late fitness test to see if he is ready for the match.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Perisic, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Porro; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

AC Milan Predicted XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messias, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Giroud, Rebic

Spurs Form Guide

The story of Spurs' season has definitely been inconsistent, and this has been shown by the last five matches they have played, which has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition and beat their London rivals Chelsea.

L-L-W-W-L

AC Milan Form Guide

AC Milan were on great form until their most recent match in Serie A, which saw them lose to Fiorentina. Perhaps they had this Champions League match in the back of their minds. This minor dip could be exactly what Spurs need to capitalise on.

L-W-W-W-W

Head to Head Record

The two clubs haven't played each other a lot throughout their history, but when they have, these matches have mainly been in huge European competitions.

Spurs and AC Milan have faced each other five times, with Spurs winning two, AC Milan losing one and the other two matches being draws.