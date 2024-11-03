Tottenham Hotspur take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in a huge game in the race for European football - with Ange Postecoglou and Unai Emery both aiming to climb the Premier League table and avenge their poor results from last weekend.

Villa endured a last-minute, disappointing draw at home to Bournemouth as they led against the Cherries on home soil in a result that saw them fail to leapfrog Arsenal in the Premier League table into third - whilst Tottenham handed Crystal Palace their first win of the season to remain in eighth-place in the standings. With the duo finishing fourth and fifth in the top-flight table last season, they'll be keen to uphold those standards once again come the end of the campaign.

Neither team will find it easy to gain all three points with injuries plaguing both sides, and so both bosses will have to act accordingly to set their sides up for maximum points - and GIVEMESPORT takes a look at how both clubs could line up in the capital.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Micky van de Ven has been sidelined

Whilst Tottenham beat reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 in the League Cup in midweek, the Lilywhites were handed a huge blow when Micky van de Ven was substituted just 15 minutes of the clash.

He and Cristian Romero have formed a solid partnership at the back, but the Dutchman will not take part against the Villans and that could force Radu Dragusin into action alongside the World Cup-winning Argentine.

Player Injury Potential Return Date Micky Van de Ven Thigh 23rd November Djed Spence Groin 3rd November Son Heung-min Thigh 3rd November Cristian Romero Other 3rd November Timo Werner Other 3rd November Wilson Odobert Thigh N/A

It's not just Van de Ven who is injured; Wilson Odobert remains injured after picking up an injury in the League Cup against Coventry City, whilst Djed Spence is likely to be out.

Even Romero could be out with Postecoglou stating that he 'has a chance' at the weekend, but if not that could see Ben Davies move into centre-back - whilst attacking duo Timo Werner and Son Heung-min face late fitness tests.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou shared the latest on the fitness of his squad.

"Micky [Van de Ven] has sort of strained a hamstring. It's not too serious, but we're probably looking at after the international break. Sonny has trained today. If he trains tomorrow, he should be okay for the weekend. On Timo [Werner] and Cristian [Romero], at the moment, there's still a chance for them for the weekend."

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Dragusin to replace Van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Romero, Udogie; Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Gray (DEF), Davies (DEF), Bentancur (MID), Bergvall (MID), Moore (FW), Richarlison (FW), Bissouma (MID), Werner (FW).

With Van de Ven ruled out, Radu Dragusin will get the opportunity to stake his claim in the starting lineup alongside Romero at the back, while Pape Mate Sarr should start in midfield after some impressive performances in recent weeks.

With Son likely to be fit enough to feature, he will start ahead of Timo Werner and Mikey Moore on the left.

Related Exclusive: Man City Face Setback in Bid to Sign £80m Tottenham Star Manchester City may have to contend with higher demands than Real Madrid to win the race for Pedro Porro

Aston Villa Team News

The Villans only have one player out injured

Villa's season has gone much better than Tottenham's so far, topping the Champions League standings in the new league phase and sitting in the top four of the Premier League.

That, however, could be attributed to injury woes at Villa Park being minimal. Emery will only have one of his players unavailable for the trip to north London, with Ross Barkley out on the sidelines after an injury.

The Everton academy graduate joined in the summer and scored vs Bournemouth before Evanilson's late equaliser saw the Cherries steal a late march on the Champions League chasing outfit - however, he's now out with injury in a slight blow to Villa's midfield ranks, though they still boast the likes of Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn to play in the middle of the park and with just one injury, that is a huge boost for them ahead of the trip to the capital.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Ross Barkley Other 23/11/2024

Speaking to the media, Emery provided an injury update on Barkley, stating that the star will only be out for two weeks with the rest of his squad up for selection. The Spaniard said:

"We have only one injured player. Ross [Barkley] has a small injury and won’t be available for the next two weeks."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Leon Bailey misses out again

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Carlos (DEF), Mings (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Buendia (MF), Bailey (FW), Kamara (MF), Duran (FW), Philogene (FWD).

With Barkley sidelined due to injury the team is likely to remain unchanged for this game with Amadou Onana keeping his place in midfield despite being taken off at half-time twice in recent matches. Ollie Watkins will also expect to keep his place up front, despite the excellent form of Jhon Duran.