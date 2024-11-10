Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou's side look to build momentum domestically and return from the disappointment of their midweek European defeat.

Spurs dominated Aston Villa and claimed a 4-1 win last weekend before heading to Istanbul in the Europa League, where they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in a disappointing performance. Ipswich on the other hand were on the verge of their first Premier League win of the season last weekend before a 96th minute Leicester City equaliser meant they were forced to accept a point instead.

Both sides have injury problems they're looking to navigate for this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Richarlison suffers 'signifcant' injury

After a big performance last week Postecoglou would have been hopeful of having options to call upon, but Richarlison is set for an extended period out after suffering another hamstring injury against Aston Villa. Micky Van de Ven is also out with a hamstring problem of his own alongside Wilson Odobert, while there are concerns around Cristian Romero and Timo Werner. Youngster Mikey Moore is unavailable through illness.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Wilson Odobert Hamstring Unknown Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 23/11/2024 Richarlison Hamstring 01/12/2024 Cristian Romero Foot 10/11/2024 Mikey Moore Illness 23/11/2024 Timo Werner Groin 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou shared a squad update ahead of the match.

“Last night the brief I got after the game was that everyone came through unscathed so there’s no issues from last night. Cristian (Romero), we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of days, the idea is to try and get him out there and train and he’s pretty keen to, so he has a chance for the weekend. "Mikey (Moore) probably is still not right for the weekend, and probably Timo (Werner) as well. Really out of the ones who are out, it's only Cristian who could potentially be back.”

Tottenham Predicted XI

Kulusevski returns to the lineup

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Austin (GK), Gray (DEF), Spence (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Bentancur (MID), Dorrington (MID), Maddison (MID), Lankshear (FWD).

Defensive issues are a big thing for Postecoglou to solve currently, with Ben Davies likely to fill in at centre-back if Cristian Romero is unavailable as expected with £30m summer arrival Archie Gray benched. In midfield Yves Bissouma and Pape Mate Sarr should start in midfield, leaving £21.5m man Rodrigo Bentancur left out, leaving Dejan Kulusevski to return in the number ten role ahead of £40m man James Maddison.

Ipswich Town Team News

Clarke returns from suspension

The Tractor Boys have been struggling with injuries all season but they welcomed back Ben Johnson, Omari Hutchison and Sam Morsy last week and now can welcome Harry Clarke back from suspension from this game.

Jacob Greaves is still out with a hamstring problem while nobody else is expected to return before the international break. Chiedozie Ogbene, Axel Tuanzebe and Janoi Donacien are long-term absentees. Kalvin Phillips is suspended after his red card against Leicester.

Ipswich Town Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Jacob Greaves Hamstring 10/11/2024 Jacob Taylor Other 24/11/2024 Massimo Luongo Ankle 24/11/2024 Axel Tuanzebe Hand 30/11/2024 Janoi Donacien Ankle Unknown Chiedozie Ogbene Achilles August 2025 Kalvin Phillips Suspended 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, McKenna shared that there are no fresh injury blows for him to deal with.

"We're basically in the same position as last weekend. The boys who are returning from injury are progressing well. I think, if this weekend goes well, we'll be in a strong position after the November international break. "Axel's had a cast fitted and is joining in with some contact training. He will be fine after the break, unless there are any issues. "Jacob is almost in full training and Jack will hopefully commence training over the international break. "Otherwise it's the same. Sam (Morsy) got through the Leicester game and has been training this week. Massimo (Luongo) has only been training a little bit so it was wise for him to not be in the Australia squad, but he is available for the weekend."

Ipswich Town Predicted XI

Liam Delap starts up front

Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Muric; Johnson, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics; Delap.

Ipswich Town Predicted Substitutes: Walton (GK), Clarke (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Woolfenden (DEF), Luongo (DEF), Burns (MID), Cajuste (MID), Clarke (FWD), Hirst (FWD).

Despite Harry Clarke being available again Ben Johnson performed well and he should keep his place at full-back, while Jens Cajuste should come into the side in place of the suspended Kalvin Phillips. Liam Delap is the team's top scorer and should continue in the number nine role.