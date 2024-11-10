Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou's side look to build momentum domestically and return from the disappointment of their midweek European defeat.

Spurs dominated Aston Villa and claimed a 4-1 win last weekend before heading to Istanbul in the Europa League, where they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in a disappointing performance. Ipswich on the other hand were on the verge of their first Premier League win of the season last weekend before a 96th minute Leicester City equaliser meant they were forced to accept a point instead.

Both sides have injury problems they're looking to navigate for this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Richarlison suffers 'signifcant' injury

Ange Postecoglou

After a big performance last week Postecoglou would have been hopeful of having options to call upon, but Richarlison is set for an extended period out after suffering another hamstring injury against Aston Villa. Micky Van de Ven is also out with a hamstring problem of his own alongside Wilson Odobert, while there are concerns around Cristian Romero and Timo Werner. Youngster Mikey Moore is unavailable through illness.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Wilson Odobert

Hamstring

Unknown

Micky Van de Ven

Hamstring

23/11/2024

Richarlison

Hamstring

01/12/2024

Cristian Romero

Foot

10/11/2024

Mikey Moore

Illness

23/11/2024

Timo Werner

Groin

23/11/2024

Postecoglou Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou shared a squad update ahead of the match.

“Last night the brief I got after the game was that everyone came through unscathed so there’s no issues from last night. Cristian (Romero), we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of days, the idea is to try and get him out there and train and he’s pretty keen to, so he has a chance for the weekend.

"Mikey (Moore) probably is still not right for the weekend, and probably Timo (Werner) as well. Really out of the ones who are out, it's only Cristian who could potentially be back.”

Tottenham Predicted XI

Kulusevski returns to the lineup

Dejan Kulusevski Spurs
  • Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke.
  • Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Austin (GK), Gray (DEF), Spence (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Bentancur (MID), Dorrington (MID), Maddison (MID), Lankshear (FWD).

Defensive issues are a big thing for Postecoglou to solve currently, with Ben Davies likely to fill in at centre-back if Cristian Romero is unavailable as expected with £30m summer arrival Archie Gray benched. In midfield Yves Bissouma and Pape Mate Sarr should start in midfield, leaving £21.5m man Rodrigo Bentancur left out, leaving Dejan Kulusevski to return in the number ten role ahead of £40m man James Maddison.

Ange Postecoglou
Ipswich Town Team News

Clarke returns from suspension

Kieran McKenna

The Tractor Boys have been struggling with injuries all season but they welcomed back Ben Johnson, Omari Hutchison and Sam Morsy last week and now can welcome Harry Clarke back from suspension from this game.

Jacob Greaves is still out with a hamstring problem while nobody else is expected to return before the international break. Chiedozie Ogbene, Axel Tuanzebe and Janoi Donacien are long-term absentees. Kalvin Phillips is suspended after his red card against Leicester.

Ipswich Town Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential return date

Jacob Greaves

Hamstring

10/11/2024

Jacob Taylor

Other

24/11/2024

Massimo Luongo

Ankle

24/11/2024

Axel Tuanzebe

Hand

30/11/2024

Janoi Donacien

Ankle

Unknown

Chiedozie Ogbene

Achilles

August 2025

Kalvin Phillips

Suspended

24/11/2024

McKenna Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, McKenna shared that there are no fresh injury blows for him to deal with.

"We're basically in the same position as last weekend. The boys who are returning from injury are progressing well. I think, if this weekend goes well, we'll be in a strong position after the November international break.

"Axel's had a cast fitted and is joining in with some contact training. He will be fine after the break, unless there are any issues.

"Jacob is almost in full training and Jack will hopefully commence training over the international break.

"Otherwise it's the same. Sam (Morsy) got through the Leicester game and has been training this week. Massimo (Luongo) has only been training a little bit so it was wise for him to not be in the Australia squad, but he is available for the weekend."

Ipswich Town Predicted XI

Liam Delap starts up front

Liam Delap and Ruben Dias
  • Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Muric; Johnson, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics; Delap.
  • Ipswich Town Predicted Substitutes: Walton (GK), Clarke (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Woolfenden (DEF), Luongo (DEF), Burns (MID), Cajuste (MID), Clarke (FWD), Hirst (FWD).

Despite Harry Clarke being available again Ben Johnson performed well and he should keep his place at full-back, while Jens Cajuste should come into the side in place of the suspended Kalvin Phillips. Liam Delap is the team's top scorer and should continue in the number nine role.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou in front of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
