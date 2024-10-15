Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has been scorned for his poor performance in the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Germany on Monday evening, with De Oranje falling to their first defeat in this year's Nations League campaign - with the centre-back being accused of 'freezing', alongside giving away the ball cheaply throughout the game.

Van de Ven was called up to the Netherlands' starting XI alongside Stefan de Vrij in the heart of the defence, with Virgil van Dijk taking no part in their setup after being sent off last time out.

Having been given the nod ahead of the likes of Lutsharel Geertruida and Matthijs de Ligt, the chance was there for him to turn in a strong performance. But the Netherlands registered just three shots all game, with one on target, and Germany laid siege to their goal - with Ronald Koeman's side only escaping an early setback via VAR ruling, in which Van de Ven was to blame for the goal. And that has seen him take criticism for his performance, being given just a 4.5/10 rating on a tough night in Bavaria.

Van de Ven 'Froze' For Netherlands Against Germany

The defender has been in superb form but suffered a blip on Monday

Dutch-English footballing website Football Oranje scorned practically the entire starting XI for their performances against Germany, with Van de Ven ranking as one of the worst to take on Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Micky van de Ven's Premier League statistics - Tottenham Hotspur squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 13th Goals 3 =7th Clearances Per Game 2.6 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.8 5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 4th Match rating 6.79 8th

The defender, who reportedly earns around £50,000-per-week, took special critics for his lack of strength and confidence as the Dutch national side fell to a 1-0 defeat in Munich to practically hand Germany the Nations League Group A3 title and leave Netherlands teetering on the edge of the relegation play-off with Hungary. The website stated of the Tottenham star:

"Micky van de Ven, 4.5/10. "Where was the strong, confident Van de Ven that we see at Tottenham? He froze in the centre and was guilty of constant ball loss."

Van de Ven is One of The Premier League's Best Young Defenders

The defender is ideal for Ange Postecoglou's setup

Van de Ven has typically been renowned for being one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League since his move from Wolfsburg at the start of last season, and his assist against Manchester United earlier this campaign showed his ability all across the pitch after a bursting run from deep to set up Brennan Johnson in the early stages at Old Trafford.

Consistently seen as one of the quickest players in the top-flight, Van de Ven does have a huge future ahead of him at the age of just 23, which already includes 38 Bundesliga appearances and 33 Premier League appearances at such a young age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Micky van de Ven has 36 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring three goals.

The defender may have turned in a poor performance in the 1-0 loss to Germany for his 10th cap of his career, but there is no doubting that more European experience and exposure to the Premier League will enhance his performances in the long run alongside Cristian Romero, who he is starting to form a formidable relationship with at the heart of the Tottenham defence.

And in a young Tottenham team under Ange Postecoglou that includes the likes of Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, there is no doubting that Tottenham have the opportunity to become one of the best teams in the country if they can maximise the potential of their young stars in years to come.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-10-24.