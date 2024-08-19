Tottenham Hotspur are delighted with Lucas Bergvall’s impact and are still considering whether to bring in a new midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 2006-born midfielder has impressed since his arrival from Djurgarden in July and may have influenced Ange Postecoglou’s summer plans ahead of Spurs’ season opener against Leicester City tonight.

With 10 days of the transfer window still to go, Tottenham are expected to be active in the market, following the club-record signing of Dominic Solanke earlier this month.

The North London giants have finalised five signings so far, with Bergvall, Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Yang Min-hyeok joining on long-term deals.

As many as 11 players have departed in a massive summer clear-out before Postecoglou’s second season at the helm, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil.

Despite rumours of a new arrival in midfield, it seems that Bergvall’s signing in particular may have altered Tottenham’s thinking ahead of the transfer deadline.

Bergvall’s Impact Hailed as ‘Excellent’

Deemed ready for the Premier League

Speaking to GMS, Romano suggested Spurs are yet to make up their minds on whether to bolster their options in the middle of the park, after Bergvall impressed Postecoglou in pre-season.

“They are very happy with Lucas Bergvall, the impact of Bergvall has been excellent, and they believe they signed a top, top talent for present and future, ready for Premier League impact. “So they are still considering that internally.”

Spurs have often come under criticism for their recruitment, but in recent years have improved massively in that regard, and Bergvall’s acquisition could soon prove the point once more.

One of the most exciting young players in Europe, Bergvall was signed by Spurs back in January after they hijacked Barcelona’s pursuit of the attacking midfielder and convinced him to join Ange Postecoglou’s project.

Described as ‘a silky and elegant dribbler', Bergvall is coming off an impressive 18-month stint in the Swedish top division, where he made 37 appearances for Djurgarden, scoring five goals and assisting two.

In January, the promising starlet made his Sweden national team debut – aged just 17, he came off the bench in a 2-1 friendly victory against Estonia.

Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Stats (2023-24) Games 47 Goals 9 Assists 6 Yellow cards 4 Minutes per goal 286 Minutes played 2,570

Tottenham ‘Prepare Offer’ for Vanderson

Lined-up as a replacement for Emerson Royal

Tottenham are interested in acquiring AS Monaco defender Vanderson and are preparing an offer of around £27 million, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

Spurs seem to have identified the 23-year-old Brazilian as a perfect replacement for his compatriot Emerson Royal, who joined AC Milan earlier this month.

Keen to bring in competition for Pedro Porro, Spurs are now willing to test the waters with an initial bid for Vanderson, who still has four years left on his current deal with Monaco.

The attacking right-back endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign as he struggled with injuries and made just 20 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring three goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.