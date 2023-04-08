Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will be 'impressed' with the job Vincent Kompany has done at Burnley amid his continuous links to the Spurs managerial vacancy, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites are still looking for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Italian coach Antonio Conte by mutual consent last month.

Tottenham latest news - Vincent Kompany

As per The Sun, Clarets boss Kompany is said to be a serious candidate to take the hot seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and would be open to taking charge in north London.

The former Manchester City defender has led Burnley to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table this season. He has impressed the Spurs' hierarchy, including chairman Daniel Levy, due to his preference to play on the front foot.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of high-profile coaches in the last week or so, with Julian Naglesmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank coming under the microscope.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has also been 'sounded out' by the top-four chasers following his sacking by struggling Leicester City, according to Football Insider.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Vincent Kompany?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Kompany would have the leadership qualities to succeed at Tottenham and also believes that senior players such as Harry Kane would be 'impressed' if he were appointed as manager.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I definitely think he's got the personality; there are no doubts about that. He had that as a Manchester City captain and he was such a leader on and off the pitch at City and had such a successful period as Manchester City captain. I think he brings respect as well from players. Harry Kane was used to coming up against him as a player, so I'm sure he'll be well aware of him as well and looking from the outside, he will have been impressed with the job he's done at Burnley."

Would Vincent Kompany be an ideal appointment for Tottenham?

Kompany is relatively inexperienced as a manager; however, that is no reason to suggest he couldn't galvanise Tottenham in a similar way to in which he has managed to transform Burnley into a side extremely likely to gain promotion to the top-flight.

The Clarets sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship with 83 points, 11 points clear of nearest rivals Sheffield United with just eight games left to play and having lost just twice, as per Sky Sports.

Despite their position in the Premier League top-four, several sides below Tottenham have games in hand in the race for Champions League qualification and the Lilywhites also find themselves in chaotic circumstances off the field.

Pressing the reset button may be the best option for Spurs chairman Levy and Kompany could be an excellent option to provide long-term stability at the helm.