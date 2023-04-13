Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of hiring Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as their next manager, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 37-year-old is currently in charge of Sky Bet Championship outfit Burnley and has managed to lead the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Vincent Kompany

As per The Sun, Kompany is viewed by Spurs chiefs as their preferred option to replace Antonio Conte in the dugout at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to have been 'blown away' by the former Manchester City captain and the Lilywhites have received 'glowing reports' about his exploits at Turf Moor.

The Belgian is seen as someone who can lead the club into a new dawn and would be willing to entertain the possibility of taking over in north London amid concerns over Burnley's financial capability to compete in the top flight.

Several other candidates for the role are also under consideration, such as Brendan Rodgers, Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino.

What has Dean Jones said about Vincent Kompany?

Journalist Jones has heard that there is interest from Tottenham's end over the possibility of appointing Burnley boss Kompany.

Jones told GMS: “I think it's logical that his name comes into the conversation given the way he has made a mark as a coach so far, and one good contact told me there is something in Spurs' interest. But as a number one target, I am slightly sceptical. He hasn't managed in the Premier League and he is currently employed. I can't see why he would be ahead of other targets that have a stronger CV."

Would Vincent Kompany be an ideal appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Despite being relatively inexperienced in the world of football management, Kompany is someone who possesses a winning mentality and could be the ideal man to provide some stability at the club following a period of turbulence on and off the field.

His preference to play on the front foot would appeal to the Spurs faithful, though it would remain to be seen if he could keep hold of star man Harry Kane heading into 2023/24 as interest continues to swirl over his future.

Winning silverware is something that has evaded Tottenham since 2008, which would also likely be something Kompany would be defined on if he was to step into the hot seat.

Nevertheless, the Belgian would be an exciting appointment for Spurs and also demonstrate that the club are trying to lay down a roadmap for the long term.