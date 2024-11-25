Key Takeaways Chelsea have dominated Tottenham in the Premier League since 1992.

Memorable matches like the 'Battle of the Bridge' have shaped the rivalry between the two clubs.

Ange Postecoglou's first match against Chelsea was one to forget, something he will not be aiming to replicate when they play against them in December.

Rivalries are what make football, and the Premier League more specifically, legendary. The drama. The chaos. The anticipation quickly shut down by an early opener. It's all part of the 'Derby Day' experience, with Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea being no different.

Tottenham, situated in north London, believe their biggest rivalry is with Arsenal, but their battle with Chelsea, in west London, remains fierce. In the Premier League, they have gone head-to-head and shared blows consistently, all creating a spectacle for those around the world.

Ahead of their first Premier League match this campaign, which will see Ange Postecoglou battle Enzo Maresca for the first time, we have outlined the overall head-to-head record between the two sides in the competition. One side has had far more success.

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Overall Premier League Record Club Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Tottenham 8 21 35 60 Chelsea 35 21 8 116

We have also laid out every single Premier League match between the two teams. Neither team has been relegated from the Premier League since it was formed in 1992, meaning there have been two matches between the two sides every single year since.

List of Premier League Results Between Tottenham and Chelsea Season Match Venue 1992/93 Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1992/93 Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1993/94 Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1993/94 Chelsea 4-3 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1994/95 Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1994/95 Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1996/97 Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1996/97 Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1997/98 Tottenham 1-6 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1997/98 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1998/99 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1998/99 Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea White Hart Lane 1999/00 Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 1999/00 Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2000/01 Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2000/01 Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2001/02 Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2001/02 Chelsea 4-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2002/03 Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2002/03 Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2003/04 Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2003/04 Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2004/05 Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2004/05 Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2005/06 Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2005/06 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2006/07 Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2006/07 Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2007/08 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2007/08 Tottenham 4-4 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2008/09 Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2008/09 Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2009/10 Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2009/10 Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2010/11 Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2010/11 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2011/12 Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2011/12 Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2012/13 Tottenham 2-4 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2012/13 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2013/14 Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2013/14 Chelsea 4-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2014/15 Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2014/15 Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2015/16 Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2015/16 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2016/17 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2016/17 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea White Hart Lane 2017/18 Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea Wembley Stadium 2017/18 Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2018/19 Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea Wembley Stadium 2018/19 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2019/20 Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2019/20 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2020/21 Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2020/21 Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021/22 Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021/22 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2022/23 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Stamford Bridge 2022/23 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2023/24 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2023/24 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Stamford Bridge

1990s

Tottenham were left embarrassed with a 6-1 defeat at home

In the 1990s, Chelsea were not as powerful as they are now. They didn't have Roman Abramovich's financial support and were inconsistent in the league. However, that didn't stop them from dominating the matches against Tottenham, going the entire Premier League decade unbeaten with seven wins and seven draws.

Most notably, they beat the north London side 6-1 away from home in December 1997. After a steady first half which saw Tore Andre Flo's opener cancelled out by Ramon Vega's strike, Chelsea quickly demolished their rivals. Further goals from Roberto Di Matteo, Dan Petruscu, Mark Nichols and two more from Flo, to complete his hat-trick, finished off an embarrassment at White Hart Lane. They were left haunted for years.

2000s

Chelsea dominated the fixture

Chelsea's success in the 2000s does not need to be understated. They were one of the best teams in the world, winning the Premier League in 2005 under one of the greatest managers of all time, Jose Mourinho. They were defensively world-class, with Mourinho even conning the term 'parking the bus' after a 0-0 draw against Tottenham — and their success against the Lilywhites remained the same. They won 14 times, losing just twice.

Tottenham's first-ever Premier League win against them came in November 2006. On a winless run since 1990, the time of the First Division, they were desperate for success to finally arrive. It looked like it would be going pear-shaped again when Claude Makelele's excellent volley gave the Blues the lead, but Michael Dawson and Aaron Lennon, via a stunning strike, secured a dramatic comeback and all three points. John Terry was sent off as well during a chaotic day in N17.

2010s

The Battle of the Bridge remains iconic

As Tottenham's record against Chelsea finally improved, their derby clashes became world-famous for drama and chaos. From Spurs' 5-3 win in 2015 to a dramatic 4-2 victory for the Blues a few years prior, you never knew what to expect.

However, it was their match at the end of the 2015/16 season which is considered one of the finest in Premier League history. Nicknamed the 'Battle of the Bridge', Tottenham had to win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1990 to have a chance of winning the title. Everything seemed to be going to plan with goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son giving Spurs a 2-0 lead.

But in the second half, Chelsea were allowed a way back into the match and Eden Hazard's late equaliser sparked wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge. Not only in West London, but in Leicester, as this result handed the Foxes their first-ever Premier League title. It was a particularly heated match which saw nine of Tottenham's players receive bookings and a scuffle in the tunnel at the end of the game.

However, the drama for the decade didn't stop there. Less than a year later, Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane to end their 13-game winning streak in the Premier League, but the Blues later had the last laugh, pipping Mauricio Pochettino's team to the title, Meanwhile, in 2018, Tottenham finally picked up their first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 1990; two goals from Dele Alli saw them come from 1-0 down to win 3-1 in a match that epitomised everything legendary about the rivalry.

2020s

Red card chaos and managerial brawls