Key Takeaways Everton went into this fixture having not beaten Spurs in the league for four years.

Jordan Pickford's first-half mistake threatened to end the game as a contest.

Cristian Romero put the game to bed with goal number three for Spurs.

Everton made it very unlikely they would get their first win over Spurs since 2020, when they went into half-time two goals down against Tottenham, during which time they failed to register a single shot on target, with Spurs winning this contest by four goals to nil.

The hosts made their intentions clear from the first whistle, putting Everton under pressure in the opening 10 minutes. This led to the home side taking the lead in the fourteenth minute through a goal by Yves Bissouma, who thundered the ball off of the underside of the crossbar from just outside the box.

Things went from bad to worse for Everton when their England keeper Jordan Pickford made a catastrophic mistake when taking a bad touch from a back pass before Heung-min Son robbed him and scored. Overall, Spurs dominated the opening forty-five minutes, enjoying 74% of the possession.

After the high energy of the first-half, it was somewhat inevitable that the intensity of the game would drop off in the initial stages of the second half. Everton were grateful for the breathing space and gradually gained something of a foothold into the game, but it was not enough to force a goal.

So it was particularly dispiriting for the Toffees when Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero climbed to head in a corner and effectively ended the game as a meaningful contest. Son added a fourth with 13 minutes left to complete Everton's misery.

Spurs Stats Everton 71% Possession 29% 7 Shots on target 1 5 Shots off target 3 0 Yellow cards 0 12 Corner kicks 5

Match Highlights

Romero climbs highest for Spurs' third

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Mostly a spectator in the first-half, due to Tottenham's dominance.

LB - Destiny Udogie - 6/10

Largely untested, it was a relatively comfortable afternoon for the full-back.

CB - Micky van de Ven - 7/10

Looked to be injured again in the first-half, but recovered and was largely untested.

CB - Cristian Romero - 7/10

Much like his centre-half colleague van de Ven, Romero wasn't particularly tested by Everton - climbed well to head in the third goal.

RB - Pedro Perro 6/10

Got forward and threatened to add to his tally, having scored in the opening game of the season.

DM - Yves Bissouma - 7/10

Scored his first goal for Tottenham with a rocket of a shot from outside of the box.

AM - James Maddison - 6/10

Always looking to probe and find a way in behind the opposition.

AM - Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Looked a dangerous customer at times. His dance through the penalty area set up the opening goal.

LW - Wilson Odobert - 7/10

Looked very sharp in the first half, giving more than a glimpse of his undoubted potential.

CF - Son Heung-min - 8/10

Was the grateful recipient of a Jordan Pickford error to double the score, showing his sharpness to close the goalkeeper down. In the end, his quality shone through with two goals.

RW - Brennan Johnson - 5/10

Had the opportunity to run with the ball on a couple of occasions, but was guilty of making the wrong decisions too often.

Sub - Richarlison - 6/10

The Brazil international was brought on with 24 minutes left.

Sub - Pape Sarr - 6/10

Not long enough to make a meaningful impact.

Sub - Archie Gary - 5/10

A cameo for the young recruit from Leeds.

Sub - Lucas Bergvall

A run out for the Swede with the game already over

Sub - Djed Spence

Got a few useful touches of the ball.

Everton Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 4/10

Culpable for Tottenham's second goal on a day the England international would rather forget.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko - 5/10

Like his Everton colleagues, had a difficult afternoon often spent chasing white shirts.

CB - Michael Keane - 6/10

Like Tarkowski, Keane tried to weather the Spurs storm, but it was not enough to prevent a convincing defeat.

CB - James Tarkowski - 6/10

Was rumoured to be missing this game due to injury, but battled through as best he could.

RB - Roman Dixon - 7/10

The 19-year-old was given his first team debut and was not over-awed by the experience. One of the few positives for Everton during this match.

DM - Idrissa Gueye - 5/10​​​​

Had plenty of defensive work to get through, but with Spurs having so much of the ball, he was unable to make an impact.

DM - Tim Iroegbunam - 5/10

Unable to stem the Spurs tide of goals.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5/10​​​​​​

Given the high amount of possession Spurs enjoyed, it proved too difficult for Doucoure to get into the game, and he was substituted before the hour mark.

LW - Dwight McNeil - 6/10

Looked more effective once Sean Dyche made changes on fifty-seven minutes, but still not sufficient enough.

RW - Jack Harrison - 5/10

Unable to make a significant contribution to the game and was taken off before the hour mark.

CF - Dominic Calvert Lewin - 5/10

Feeding off scarps throughout as Spurs dominated the first-half.

Sub - Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

Looked sharp on his introduction.

Sub - Jesper Linndstrom - 6/10

Looked lively, shooting on target moments after coming on as a sub.

Sub - Beto - 5/10

The game was over by the time the striker came on.

Sub - Harrison Armstrong

A proud debut for the man who started with the club as a six-year-old.

​​​​

Man of the Match - Son Heung-min

Once again, Tottenham's Son Heung-min showed his quality in the Premier League with a brace of goals and having too much for Everton all afternoon. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford may have thought his first touch from a back pass with the outside of his left foot would have been enough to evade the onrushing South Korean. However, Son robbed the England keeper and calmly slotted the ball home to make it two-nil and effectively end the game as a contest, before getting his second goal with 13 minutes left.