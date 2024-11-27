Tottenham Hotspur start as strong favourites in their E Europa League home fixture with AS Roma . The Premier League side continue to have a wildly inconsistent season.

Having lost at home to struggling Crystal Palace , they then went to Manchester City and hammered the Premier League champions 4-0. Spurs have been more consistent in the Europa League, winning three of their four games.

Roma are enduring a fairly indifferent season. Sunday's 1-0 loss at SSC Napoli was their third straight Serie A defeat. Ther Europa League form isn't much better, having won one of their four games. That was a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

Result odds: Spurs strong favourites

Spurs win 4/6 | Draw 16/5 | Roma win 10/3

Spurs are heavily backed to beat Roma at home. 1984 was the last time the London club won a European trophy. That was the UEFA Cup, before it was re-branded as the Europa League.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been on record saying he tends to win things in his second season. How he'd like to lift the Europa League. Victory over Roma will be another small step towards that.

Spurs vs Roma - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Spurs Win 4/6 1.67 -150 Draw 16/5 4.20 +320 Roma Win 10/3 4.33 +333

Score Predictions

Spurs win 2-1 - 13/2 | Draw 1-1 - 7/1 | Roma win 2-1 - 12/1

In the bookmaker's five most likely scores, the best Roma are offered is a 1-1 draw at 7/1. The lowest price Roma win is 12/1. Spurs getting a win 2-1 is priced at 13/2. Roma are struggling in Serie A so it's difficult to see how they will get a result in London.

Spurs vs Roma - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Spurs win 2-1 13/2 7.50 +550 Draw 1-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Spurs win 2-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Spurs win 3-1 9/1 10.00 +900 Spurs win 1-0 10/1 11.00 +1000

Spurs have had no trouble scoring goals of late. Even in the recent Europa League defeat to Galatasaray S.K. , they still managed to net two, not to mention eight in the recent games against Aston Villa and Manchester City . The emphatic victory against the latter will give Spurs immense confidence going into this game.

Spurs vs Roma Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 17/4 3.40 +240 Over 2.5 2/5 1.33 -300

Goalscorer odds

Anytime scorer: Solanke 6/5 | Heung-Min 5/4

For Spurs, Dominic Solanke at 6/5 and Son Heung-min at 5/4 are favourites to score. Solanke has two goals so far in the competition. Although the English striker is yet to set the world alight at Spurs, he is showing signs that he is the right man to lead the line for the club.

Spurs Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Dominic Solanke 6/5 2.22 +120 9/2 5.50 +450 Son Heung-min 5/4 2.25 +125 9/2 5.50 +450 Timo Werner 15/8 2.88 +188 13/2 7.50 +650 Brennan Johnson 2/1 3.00 +200 7/1 8.00 +700 James Maddison 11/4 3.74 +275 9/1 10.00 +900

Artem Dovbyk is Roma's leading goalscorer in the Europa League this season with two goals. He has four goals overall in all competitions this season. That's two goals ahead of Paulo Dybala, who has two.

Roma Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Artem Dovbyk 15/8 2.88 +188 7/1 8.00 +700 Paulo Dybala 11/4 3.75 +275 9/1 10.00 +900 Eldor Shomurodov 11/4 3.75 +275 10/1 11.00 +1000 Niccolo Pisilli 16/5 4.20 +320 11/1 12.00 +1100 Stephan El Shaarawy 7/2 4.33 +333 11/1 12.00 +1100

Predictions and Best Bets

Spurs are on something of a roll. They also seem to have plenty of goals in them at the moment, so a Spurs 3-1 win is well priced at 9/1. James Maddison is coming into some real form.

Unfortunately for him, the competition to get into the England team is incredibly fierce. The national team's loss is Spurs's gain. Having among the goals at the Etihad, Maddison is interestingly priced to score at anytime at 11/4.

Best bets

Spurs to win 3-1 - 9/1

James Maddison to score anytime - 11/4

