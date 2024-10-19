Key Takeaways Tottenham responded strongly after a dismal defeat to Brighton last time out, with goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-Min, and an own goal seeing off West Ham.

Tottenham dominated the large majority of the game, although the Hammer started well, taking the lead through Mohammed Kudus.

Son had a slow start but made a strong impact eventually, scoring and assisting in a man of the match display.

Tottenham strolled to victory over an out-of-sorts West Ham side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to respond to their dismal defeat to Brighton prior to the international break, courtesy of goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-Min and an own goal from Alphonse Areola.

Spurs came out the blocks quickly, almost opening the scoring minutes in, as Brennan Johnson flashed a ferocious volley across Areola's goal, an effort inches from creeping into the top corner. However, West Ham slowly grew into the game, and almost took the lead when Jarrod Bowen's cut-back found Mohammed Kudus, whose shot from inside the box was expertly kept out by Vicario.

Despite the home side dominating possession in the early stages, the Hammers recreated this move and did take the lead inside the opening 20 minutes, with Bowen again cutting back to Kudus, who this time made no mistake, slotting past the Italian shot-stopper in a crowded box. Postecoglou's men should've had a quick fire equaliser, as Johnson headed wide from close range after an excellent Destiny Udogie cross. The Lillywhites did eventually level the game, with Kulusevski deceiving Areola by firing a shot towards his near post when shaping for the far, with the ball trickling over the line after crashing against the woodwork.

Making a tactical change at the interval by replacing James Maddison with Pape Sarr, Spurs came out in rampant fashion at the start of the second half. Bissouma gave Tottenham the lead, as Son's defence-splitting pass found Udogie, who cut back to the Malian, who slid the ball past a helpless Areola. Minutes later, Spurs extended their lead after Son's shot ricocheted off Todibo and into the net, following an exceptional reverse ball from Kulusevski into the South Korean's path.

It got worse for the Irons, as Son's near post finish put the game to bed after the Spurs skipper was set free from an inch-perfect pass from Sarr. Spurs had a flurry of late chances but were unable to add to their tally before Kudus was given his marching orders for hitting out on a number of Tottenham players after his frustrations boiled over. Spurs move into the top six, while West Ham sink to 14th after the resounding defeat.

Tottenham vs West Ham Statistics Tottenham Stat West Ham 56% Possession 44% 21 Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 4 10 Fouls 14 1 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Vicario - 6/10

Steady early save from Kudus, but looked vulnerable from set-pieces and crosses again, a theme in his game.

RB - Pedro Porro - 6/10

Struggled to impact the game in the final third, but wasn't overly tested by Kudus. Unlucky not to score a sensational goal in the first half with a scissor-kick effort.

CB - Cristian Romero - 5/10

All at sea for some of West Ham's dangerous attacks in transition.

CB - Micky Van de Ven - 7/10

Didn't have to use his explosive pace to recover the ball on many occasions. Dependable on the ball.

LB - Destiny Udogie - 7/10

Couldn't deal with Bowen's aggressive dribbling on his outside, but was an offensive threat, with some smart underlapping runs to support Son leading to dangerous moves, and the home team's second goal.

CM - Yves Bissouma - 7/10

Kept it simple on the ball, but struggled at times without a deeper midfielder next to him, with Paqueta, Kudus and Bowen driving through the heart of Spurs' midfield multiple times. Much better in the second half with Sarr beside him and slotted home Spurs' second goal.

CM - James Maddison - 5/10

Mixed day for the playmaker. Some wasteful passes and poor set-piece deliveries, but made a telling contribution by exploiting the space West Ham left to find Kulusevski for the equaliser. Hooked at half-time.

CM - Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Took his goal excellently, and looked more influential in the second half as an out-and-out number ten.

RW - Brennan Johnson - 5/10

Missed a great chance in the first half when he headed wide from a matter of yards. Wasn't as involved as he'd have liked.

ST - Dominic Solanke - 6/10

Failed to provide the focal point that Spurs' attack needed in the first half. However, as the game opened up, he came into his own.

LW - Son Heung-Min - 8/10

Some good combinations with Udogie in the first half, but ultimately lacking sharpness inside the box in the first half, where he's usually so good. At the heart of Tottenham's second and third goals, however, looking more effective as the game opened up in the second period. Then scored his own, slamming past Areola at the Frenchman's near post.

Sub - Pape Sarr - 7/10

Brought on to support Bissouma and prevent West Ham's transitional threat, and did so effectively. Brilliant ball for Son's goal.

Sub - Timo Werner - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Richarlison - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Archie Gray- N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 6/10

Perhaps might've done better on the Kulusevski goal, but was deceived by the finish. Relatively assured in most of his actions, and made some smart stops in the second half onslaught.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8/10

Superb defensively, winning several tackles cleanly, and looked to support Bowen when he could.

CB - Jean-Clair Todibo - 4/10

Solid in his box defending and comfortable on the ball in the first half. Was very exposed in the second half with Spurs' fluid movement and interchanging of positions.

CB - Max Kilman - 5/10

Dealt well with the physical Solanke in the first half, but capitulated in the second.

LB - Emerson Palmieri - 7/10

Some nice early drives into midfield, and locked down an in-form Johnson well.

CM - Guido Rodriguez - 6/10

Some good early defensive work, and very accomplished on the ball. However, like a lot of the West Ham team, fell apart as Spurs cut through their midfield in the second period.

CM - Tomas Soucek - 6/10

His usual tenacious self, but lacked quality in possession.

CAM - Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

Most of West Ham's good passing moves came through the Brazilian. Booked for a cynical foul in the first half, however.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 7/10

West Ham's biggest threat for most of the game, working his way beyond Udogie on a few occasions, and setting up the goal for Kudus. Struggled to get into the game in the second period.

ST - Michail Antonio - 5/10

Mixed display. Combative, and gave Van de Ven and Romero some issues, but some of his passing was very off.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 5/10

Scored the opener, and his movement to get into those positions when Bowen had the ball on the other side was excellent. However, kept losing the ball with his attempted dribbling, and was sent off for violent conduct late on.

Sub - Carlos Soler - 6/10

Struggled to impact the game.

Sub - Edson Alvarez - 6/10

Some effective defensive work.

Sub - Crysencio Summerville - 5/10

Looked to be positive with his dribbling, but wasn't effective.

Sub - Konstantinos Mavropanos - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Man of the Match - Son

Struggled in the first period, looking rusty following a lengthy spell out through injury. However, his passing was sharp throughout, feeding Udogie in dangerous areas on multiple occasions. Eventually, his effectiveness came in the box, finishing emphatically for his goal, and was involved in the Areola own-goal.

Spurs' will hope the return of their skipper reignites their attack like it did in this game, with the pin-point accuracy of his final action certainly not replicated in his understudy Werner. Postecoglou will look to build on Son's creative display from out wide, which still saw him get into dangerous goal-scoring positions.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 19/10/2024