Heading back into the thick of Premier League action this weekend following the international break, Tottenham Hotspur will be opening up the weekends fixtures at 12:30pm (BST), hosting London rivals West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou will be searching for a response from his side after the embarrassing second-half collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match, where they squandered a 2-0 lead heading into the break before a wave of pressure from the hosts swept them away, ultimately losing the match 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Hammers will be looking to build off their last result at home against Ipswich Town, where they managed a 4-1 victory after struggling largely at the beginning of the campaign under new manager, Julen Lopetegui.

Result Odds: Spurs are the Favourites

Home Win - 1/2 | Away Win - 24/5 | Draw - 15/4

As Tottenham are the home side and possess the higher ranking in the Premier League heading into the match, it is understandable why they hold considerably higher odds to claim victory here.

Though it must be stated that it has not been a dream start to the season for the hosts, as Postecoglou's men have suffered some frustrating results throughout the early stages, having dominated the ball and large proportions of the attacking play against Leicester City and Newcastle United but only walking away with one point.

Against Manchester United, it seemed they had turned a corner, emphatically dispatching the Red Devils 3-0 in a drubbing; however, against Brighton, they were caught napping in the second half and were duly punished, a story that has repeated itself on too many occasions in a Spurs shirt.

For West Ham, it has been a somewhat worrying beginning to life under Lopetegui following an exciting transfer window in the summer, having suffered heavy defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea while underwhelming in the large majority of their performances. However, four goals scored and a convincing performance could give the away side a platform to build off for the season and provide them with confidence heading into a difficult fixture.

Tottenham vs West Ham - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Tottenham Win 1/2 1.5 -200 Draw 15/4 4.75 +375 West Ham Win 24/5 5.8 +480

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 2-1 Tottenham victory

Draw 1-1 - 9/1 | Tottenham Win 2-1 - 15/2 | West Ham Win 2-1 - 18/1

Tottenham do not tend to disappoint in terms of scoring goals, having hit the back of the net on 14 occasions, recording an average of two goals a game, while West Ham have not begun the season in the greatest scoring form despite hitting four in their most recent fixture, with six goals in six before that.

Tottenham vs West Ham Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 1/2 1.5 -200 Neither Team to Score 10/11 1.91 -110

From a defensive standpoint, the home side can leave themselves vulnerable when losing the ball in advanced areas of the pitch with their high line, and have conceded eight goals so far this season. Likewise, West Ham have been leaky at the back at times, conceding eleven goals and keeping only a single clean sheet.

Tottenham vs West Ham - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Tottenham Win 2-1 15/2 8.5 +750 Draw 1-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Tottenham Win 2-0 10/1 11.0 +1000 Tottenham Win 3-1 11/1 12.0 +1100 Tottenham Win 1-0 12/1 13.0 +1200 Tottenham Win 3-0 12/1 13.0 +1200

This is likely to be a difficult game for both sides due to the nature of the rivarly, but if Tottenham wish to be successful here they will need to dominate possession and be switched on in transitions. For West Ham, they will likely not hold the bulk of the possession here, so they will need to be slightly more direct in their approach to catch out the opponents' high line.

Tottenham vs West Ham Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/66 1.02 -6600 Under 0.5 14/1 15.0 +1400 Over 1.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Under 1.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Over 2.5 2/5 1.4 -250 Under 2.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Over 3.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 3.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Over 4.5 2/1 3.0 +200 Under 4.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 5.5 4/1 5.0 +400 Under 5.5 1/7 1.14 -700

Goalscorer Odds: Spurs options are likely while West Ham offer value

Solanke - 11/10 | Richarlison - 6/5 | Bowen - 13/5 | Fullkrug - 11/4

Dominic Solanke is favoured to be the most likely source of a goal in this affair at 11/10 to score anytime, as the new summer signing has enjoyed a relatively successful start to life at his new club, scoring twice in the Premier League in his first five appearances.

Tottenham Goalscorer Odds vs West Ham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Dominic Solanke 4/1 5.0 +400 11/10 2.1 +110 Richarlison 9/2 5.5 +450 6/5 2.2 +120 Will Lankshear 9/2 5.5 +450 13/10 2.3 +130 Brennan Johnson 5/1 6.0 +500 29/20 2.45 +145 Heung-min Son 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.7 +170 Mikey Moore 13/2 7.5 +650 19/10 2.9 +190

However, Brennan Johnson has been among the goals as of late, scoring in each of his last seven appearances in all competitions for the club, and offers good value at 5/1 to score first.

West Ham Goalscorer Odds vs Tottenham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Jarrod Bowen 8/1 9.0 +800 13/5 3.6 +260 Niklas Fullkrug 17/2 9.5 +850 11/4 3.75 +275 Danny Ings 9/1 10.0 +900 16/5 4.2 +320 Michail Antonio 9/1 10.0 +900 16/5 4.2 +320 Mohammed Kudus 9/1 10.0 +900 10/3 4.33 +333 Crysencio Summerville 10/1 11.0 +1000 15/4 4.75 +375

Jarrod Bowen is valued as the most likely source of goals for the away side at 13/5 to score anytime, having struck 16 in the Premier League last campaign, also presenting great value at 8/1 to score first.

Prediction: Tottenham back to winning ways in 2-1 victory

Postecoglou's men to recover after Brighton blip

This is likely to be a tricky match for both sides to navigate through and could go either way, but Postecoglou will be demanding that his side show their resilience here, which could result in a fired-up performance from Spurs.

West Ham have shown defensive vulnerabilities already this season but will offer a threat of the counter-attack through quick transitions into their talented and quick widemen. Due to Tottenham having the superior firepower and being the home side, they should have enough to edge this one and claim a vital three points on their hunt for Champions League football.

Best Bets

Both teams to score (1/2)

Match to end in 2-1 win for Tottenham (15/2)

Dominic Solanke to score first (4/1)

Jarrod Bowen to score any time (13/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.