Tottenham Hotspur are one of several Premier League clubs monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha ahead of the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

Spurs are thought to be considering a new arrival up front in early 2025 and reportedly have Cunha as one of their options to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s frontline.

The £44m Brazilian forward, described as someone who could 'walk into any Premier League XI', has been in exceptional form for Wolves this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 16 top-flight appearances.

Multiple top-flight clubs have already been linked with a 2025 move for the 25-year-old, who still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Molineux.

Cunha’s departure mid-season would be a huge blow for Wolves’ survival hopes – he is their top scorer this season, having netted a third of their top-flight goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in 73 appearances since joining Wolves from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are expected to be busy in January and have two main areas of focus heading into the winter window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites are targeting a left-sided defender and another attacker in early 2025, while there is also a small chance of them signing a new central midfielder.

Fresh injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have depleted Postecoglou’s defensive options in December, and it would be no surprise to see Spurs prioritising a new defender next month.

However, they are unlikely to spend big once more, having broken their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth before the season.

According to GMS sources, Spurs are likely to target players who are on the verge of a breakthrough rather than already established stars.

Tottenham managed to end their five-game winless streak last Sunday by thrashing Southampton away 5-0 and costing Russell Martin his job at St Mary’s.

They will next host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, before welcoming Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 8 Assists 3 Expected goals 3.8 Expected assisted goals 4.3 Minutes played 1,335

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.