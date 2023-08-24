Tottenham Hotspur are ready to put the icing on their summer business as we head towards the final week of the transfer window

Deals for James Maddison, Micky van de Den, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon have been the highlights of their incoming deals over the past few months - but they are not finished yet as there is still scope for three more additions.

Which centre-back could Tottenham sign?

The next central defender signing continues to raise interest and they are still in the conversation to sign Tosin Adababiayo this week.

I think part of this not happening yet is the knock-on effect they need to happen from an exit for £40m Davinson Sanchez. He is being set-up for a transfer to France with Rennes most hotly tipped but also some interest from Monaco—and that’s also the same club most interested in 6 ft 5 tall Tosin.

From what I understand of the situation right now, agents around that deal could yet work things so that if Sanchez does make the move to Ligue 1 then it opens the door fully for Tosin to actually take his place in the Spurs squad.

That’s the scenario that’s been explained to me so in the next couple of days we will see whether it opens up that way.

Beyond that too though there is the Eric Dier complication—is he staying or going? It’s been a difficult one to clear up and with Fulham being linked to the player there is a possibility of him being included in some sort of swap deal with Tosin, previously described as being "magnificent".

It may not be quite a straight forward or easy as that though. Tosin’s valuation level at Spurs is £15million and it will need to be determined how Dier compares to that. We should bear in mind too that if Dier holds firm to his preference for a free agent move next summer instead, Spurs might be restricted in what they are capable of being able to negotiate. And swap deals rarely work out.

What's the latest on their search for a striker?

The striker market has become a little more complicated as the deal for Gift Orban - who they seemed to have a free run at initially - has taken a while to proceed and other clubs have begun to register interest with agents.

As a result of this Spurs have been linked with new names of late. They have not given up on Orban but the link to Jonathan David is interesting, if yet still slightly premature as insiders say no official contact is made at the moment of this article going out.

A move for Ivan Toney in this window has also begun to be mentioned but sources indicate that is highly unlikely, given his current circumstances. He is a player of interest though if he remains available in January.

Spurs fans may be starting to worry they will not sign a new forward but the message out of the club is there remains every intention to do so.

Who else could leave Tottenham?

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s name has started to circulate in recent days and that is with good reason - Spurs really need him gone.

One of the most pressing matters over the past week has been to accelerate moves for players who are not in the plans for the coming season and Hojbjerg is certainly on that list.

We should still see an addition coming in too, but it will be dictated by how the outgoing business turns out.