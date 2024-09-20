Tottenham Hotspur transfer chiefs have reportedly 'been informed' over the potential future of Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres as clubs across Europe keep tabs on his services - though they could be rivalled by fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in next summer's transfer window.

Gyokeres burst onto the footballing scene at Coventry City in the Championship, and after failing to go up thanks to a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town in the play-off final, he ventured abroad to Sporting in a bid to further his career. He's arguably been Europe's most prolific striker since, with 38 goals alone in 2024 so far; 34 for the side from the Portuguese capital, and four for Sweden's national team. But that has seen other clubs across the continent take an interest - and as a result, Tottenham may make a move - with Dominic Solanke's poor form potentially forcing them to make a move.

Tottenham 'Informed' About Gyokeres Availability

The striker's price tag is known by interested clubs

The report from CaughtOffside states that Tottenham have been informed about Gyokeres' situation ahead of a potential transfer battle next summer - which could see them battle with local rivals Chelsea and French side PSG with a view to a potential move.

Gyokeres has picked up where he left off from last year's devastating form. The Swede bagged 43 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last time out, including 29 goals in just 33 games in the Portuguese top-flight - but he's on track to smash that record this season.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting Lisbon squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Assists 10 =2nd Goals 29 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 4th Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 8.00 1st

Already boasting nine goals and three assists in just seven games in all competitions - claiming eight strikes already in five Primeira Liga games - Gyokeres is one of Europe's most wanted players, and has been described as a 'goal machine' by UEFA.

No move materialized over the summer thanks to his high release clause of £85million, and he is now seen as 'likely' to move next summer - and the key names in the battle are Tottenham, Chelsea and PSG. The north London outfit have shown the strongest interest in securing a move for his signature, whilst Chelsea are keeping themselves open given that they missed out on Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres 'Deserves Praise' of Other Top Strikers

The Portuguese league's reputation could be hindering him

Whilst Gyokeres' release clause is around £85million, reports have suggested that a move to that amount could still represent a 'relative bargain'.

The Guardian stated that as a result of playing in one of Europe's 'lesser' leagues, Gyokeres doesn't receive the praise he richly deserves - which saw other strikers such as Solanke, Joshua Zirkzee and Julian Alvarez make moves across Europe for large fees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 10 goals in 22 caps for Sweden.

Sporting won't mind one bit for the time being, as the former Coventry striker looks to fire Sporting to a second successive title for the first time in over 70 years after winning the top-flight in his first season at the club to etch his name into Sporting history. But they will be conscious that clubs who can offer him a bigger wage will be chasing his signature. And, if they can receive £85million for his sale, it would mark an incredible profit having only spent £20million to sign him from Coventry in 2023.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Star 'Has No Future' Under Postecoglou Sergio Reguilon has not featured for Tottenham in over two years but he was a surprise inclusion on their bench against Coventry

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-09-24.