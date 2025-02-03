Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Chelsea attacker Joao Felix before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to The Telegraph journalist Matt Law.

The Lilywhites are reportedly among two Premier League clubs keen on the Portuguese international, alongside Aston Villa.

According to Law, Chelsea would prefer not to send Felix to an English rival, given there is interest from European clubs in the 25-year-old.

Tottenham are also believed to be in talks for Blues centre-back Axel Disasi, though the Frenchman has yet to accept a move to North London.

Tottenham Eyeing Joao Felix Move

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to Law, Tottenham may face a late battle to sign Felix, with at least three Champions League clubs reportedly submitting offers to land the 25-year-old before Monday’s deadline.

AC Milan are believed to be leading the race to sign the Portuguese forward - labelled as "world-class" by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin - on loan, while Spurs have yet to make a formal approach after registering their late interest.

Felix - who is on a contract which allows him to pocket £170,000-per-week when bonuses are included - is now looking to leave Chelsea only seven months after signing a six-year deal with the West London club, having struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season.

The 25-year-old has been described as a 'genius' but has only made nine starts in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 947 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.