Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could be Tottenham Hotspur’s preferred candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Spanish tactician is reportedly held in high regard in North London, though any move for him is unlikely to happen during the season.

Mokbel claims it remains unclear whether Iraola would be tempted by an opportunity to join Spurs and leave the project he is building at the Vitality Stadium.

The 42-year-old coach is now in his second season with the Cherries and has less than 18 months left on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

Spurs May Target Andoni Iraola

If they sack Ange Postecoglou

According to Mokbel, Iraola would be among the ‘top candidates’ to take over at Spurs if Postecoglou is sacked, though a move would have to happen after the season:

“In the event of Tottenham parting with Ange Postecoglou, expect Iraola to be towards the top of their preferred shortlist. That said, don’t expect Iraola to jump ship should Spurs decide enough is enough - and certainly not during the season. “Despite his unassuming nature, Iraola would back himself to be a success at Spurs. But he is also intelligent enough to grasp the obstacles that may prevent him form achieving his goals in north London.”

Iraola, who took charge of Bournemouth in June 2023, led the Cherries to their best-ever Premier League result in his first season, securing 48 points and a 12th-place finish.

The 42-year-old, who Sky Sports pundit Sam Tighe told GIVEMESPORT is the 'best young coach in the world', is targeting an even stronger finish this term, with Bournemouth sitting seventh and chasing European football for the first time in their history.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have endured a horror run of results lately, winning just once in their last eight top-flight matches.

The Lilywhites will next face Manchester United on Sunday, and it has been claimed the game could be decisive for Postecoglou’s future in North London.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth Record (2023-25) Games 74 Wins 33 Draws 16 Losses 25 Goals scored 131 Goals conceded 104 Points per game 1.55

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.