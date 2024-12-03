Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Spurs, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, have been linked with the 'absolutely frightening' 22-year-old forward, who could leave the Basque club in 2025.

Ornstein reports that multiple European and English sides may look to capitalise on Williams’ relatively low £46m release clause, making a transfer next year likely.

The Spanish international is said to prefer avoiding a winter move, but Ornstein has not ruled it out entirely, with Spurs firmly among his long-standing admirers:

“There is a release clause of around €55million (£46m) and Athletic will only sell if that gets activated, so the fact his contract ends in 2027 is irrelevant. “Williams earns a high salary but the clause is fairly low for a player of this level, so it is probable he will move in 2025 — the bigger question is whether it will be in January or at the end of the season. “He would prefer not to move in the winter market but you never know. Either way, the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among those who hold a long-standing admiration.”

Williams has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising wingers last season, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists in 37 appearances for Bilbao in 2023/24.

His contributions also played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, where he scored the opening goal in the final against England and recorded three goal involvements in the tournament.

A versatile 'cheat code' forward, Williams can operate on either flank but has predominantly featured on the left for Bilbao this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham may seek a new left-sided forward in 2025, given the uncertainty surrounding Heung-min Son’s future.

The Spurs captain has seven months left on his current deal, expiring at the end of the season, and has yet to agree to a new contract.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are considering triggering a 12-month extension in Son’s contract rather than offering him a lucrative new deal as they aim to manage their wage bill carefully.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.9 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 953

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.