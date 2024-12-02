Tottenham Hotspur are among Premier League clubs monitoring Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025, according to Fichajes.

Spurs, alongside Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, are reportedly admirers of the 27-year-old and are considering strengthening their frontline with the Englishman next year.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham want to bring in depth to Ange Postecoglou’s squad in 2025 and have earmarked Calvert-Lewin as an option.

Spurs have recently struggled with injuries up front, with summer signing Wilson Odobert undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury last month and expected to be out for an extended period.

Tottenham have signed both Odobert and Dominic Solanke before the season but could look to bring in another striker soon, with Calvert-Lewin, whom Carlo Ancelotti labelled a 'complete striker', now on their radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has scored twice in 13 Premier League appearances for Everton this season.

According to Fichajes, Everton have not given up in their efforts to renew Calvert-Lewin’s expiring contract yet, despite growing interest from rival Premier League clubs.

The 11-cap English international remains a key part of Sean Dyche’s squad this season, and the Toffees are seemingly keen to secure him for the long term.

Calvert-Lewin’s £120,000-a-week contract is reportedly a key concern for the Toffees ahead of the winter transfer window, as they may have one final opportunity to cash in on their long-serving striker before it expires in June.

Everton will have a number of such decisions to make, with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman’s deals all running out at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined the Toffees in 2016 from Sheffield United, has amassed 260 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 70 goals and registering 19 assists.

However, the 27-year-old has now gone goalless in his last nine appearances and was most recently dropped by Dyche for their 4-0 loss at Manchester United, with Beto taking his place in the starting XI.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.1 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 1,012

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.