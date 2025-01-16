Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keen admirers of the 25-year-old winger, who has been ‘brilliant’ this season under Thomas Frank, scoring 13 goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

Brentford are said to be expecting ‘a big cheque’ for their star winger after the season, although their precise demands have not been mentioned amid growing interest from English rivals.

The Bees are unlikely to part ways with their star forward in January, after Frank himself, in a recent interview, reassured that Mbeumo is going nowhere mid-season.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford star wanted by Premier League clubs

According to Hawkins, while Mbeumo’s valuation currently stands at around €50m (£42m), Brentford are likely to demand more for the Cameroonian after his impressive season.

The 'insane' 25-year-old is the fourth-leading scorer in the Premier League this term, trailing only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.

His 16 goal contributions make up nearly half of Brentford’s goals in the top flight, helping the Bees remain 10th in the Premier League after 21 games.

Tottenham have yet to make any outfield signings in the January transfer window, having only welcomed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Sparta Prague on a six-and-a-half-year deal.

The Lilywhites have recently missed out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani and have yet to pinpoint their other concrete target after being snubbed by the Juventus-bound Frenchman.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are also contemplating signing a new central defender following injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Spurs are reportedly considering whether to rekindle their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Ko Itakura, who was eyed by the North London club in 2023.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 13 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 145 Minutes played 2,047

