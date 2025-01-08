Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou, with the Lilywhites having suffered some shocking results in recent weeks - and although the Australian gaffer is safe for now, the side from the capital have done their 'due diligence' on a potential replacement.

Tottenham have suffered some shocking results in the Premier League this season, including a 6-3 loss at home to Liverpool, a 3-2 loss to Brighton after being 2-0 up at half-time, and a 2-1 home loss to promoted outfit Ipswich Town, which remains as just one of the Tractor Boys' three wins in the current campaign. That could see Postecoglou sacked if they don't improve their results, but whilst the club have shown understanding of his current situation, it hasn't stopped them from lining Iraola up as a potential replacement.

Report: Tottenham Line Up Iraola as Potential Postecoglou Replacement

The Spaniard has certainly caught the eye at Bournemouth in his reign

The report from TBR Football states that, whilst Daniel Levy remains 'fully supportive' of Postecoglou, he has identified Iraola as a potential candidate to replace him if his stance on the Australian tactician changes.

Underwhelming performances would usually see Postecoglou sacked, but with a growing injury list in defence, the club are understanding of the situation. Regardless, Tottenham sit just 12th after 20 matches in the Premier League, 12 points adrift of the Champions League places and nine points behind seventh-placed Bournemouth, which would act as the final European spot if teams in the top seven win the two domestic cup competitions.

Bournemouth's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 30 =9th Goals conceded 23 5th Shots taken Per Game 16.7 2nd Shots conceded Per Game 13 =12th xG 42.02 3rd

However, as is usually the case when things aren't going well, Tottenham's top brass have begun doing their due diligence on potential replacements should they feel the need to relieve Postecoglou of his duties - and that has seen them earmark Iraola as a potential replacement.

Iraola's overachievement with a young Bournemouth squad has been one of the biggest success stories in the Premier League this season, with the Cherries boss being called 'one of the best managers in the world', having beaten Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, whilst their expected goals-per-game tally sits at the second-highest in the division - so the Athletic Bilbao hero is evidently doing all the right things on the south coast.

Whether Tottenham would be able to attract him remains uncertain, but whilst Postecoglou's job is safe in north London for now, tabs being kept on Iraola shows that a succession plan is in place for a like-minded manager with more defensive proficiency, given that the Cherries have the fifth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

Postecoglou Winning the League Cup Would Give Him Real Credit

Tottenham have infamously failed to win trophies for a number of years

Tottenham finished fifth last season, and whilst it appears unlikely that they will suffer that level of success again, they have reached the League Cup semi-finals - which fans will be vying for them to win to end what will be a 17-year trophy drought if they don't.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 34 of his 70 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have made four finals in that time, losing all four - including the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool. And with their lack of success becoming the brunt of a running joke, Postecoglou could give himself real credit in the bank if his side were to finally land a piece of silverware after almost two decades.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

