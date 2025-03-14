Tottenham Hotspur are considering former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic as a potential candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites hold the German tactician in high regard, along with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, as uncertainty surrounds Postecoglou’s future heading into the final stage of the season.

The Australian’s position in North London may now depend on Spurs winning the Europa League, as it remains their only realistic route to securing European football next season.

Tottenham sit 13th in the Premier League with 10 games remaining and are 13 points off fifth, where they finished in Postecoglou’s first season.

Tottenham Eyeing Edin Terzic

Postecoglou’s future remains uncertain

According to TEAMtalk, Terzic is keen on managing in the Premier League and would be open to discussions with Spurs should the position become available.

The 42-year-old has been without a club since leaving Dortmund at the end of last season and is reportedly keen on a new challenge after spending most of his coaching career in Germany.

The German tactician, described as ‘one of the best young managers in Europe’, has also been linked with a return to West Ham United this season, where he worked as Slaven Bilic’s assistant for two years until November 2017.

Terzic took charge of Dortmund for a second spell in 2022, having previously managed the club on an interim basis in 2020/21, and came close to winning the Bundesliga title in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terzic won 75 of 128 games at Dortmund, averaging 1.95 points per match.

Tottenham overturned their first-leg defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and advanced past the Dutch side into the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Postecoglou’s side next visit Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.