Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Aston Villa striker Louie Barry, who is currently on loan at Stockport County, according to Fichajes.

Spurs, alongside Leicester City, are said to be keen admirers of the 21-year-old, who has taken the third tier of English football by storm this season, netting 11 goals in his first 16 appearances for Stockport, matching Bayern Munich star Harry Kane's league tally so far.

Tottenham, who secured multiple exciting youngsters in the summer transfer window, have reportedly identified Barry as their next opportunity to add fresh talent to their forward line.

The North London giants have welcomed the likes of Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert before the new campaign to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s frontline ahead of his second season in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barry has scored 12 goals and registered one assist in 17 appearances for Stockport across all competitions this season.

Barry, who is now on loan at Stockport for a second consecutive season, rose through the youth ranks at West Brom and spent a year in Barcelona’s academy before joining Aston Villa in January 2020.

The 'outstanding' 21-year-old made just one appearance while at the West Midlands club, scoring a goal in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the 2020/21 Carabao Cup season.

It remains to be seen how genuine Tottenham’s interest in Barry is, after they welcomed two new strikers in the transfer window in Solanke and Odobert.

Solanke has had a promising start in North London, scoring six goals in his first 15 appearances, as well as registering two assists.

His efforts up front will be even more needed after Odobert’s latest setback – the 19-year-old recently underwent surgery on his hamstring and is expected to return to action in March.

After suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town just before the international break, Postecoglou’s men will face a tough test on their return this weekend, visiting champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Louie Barry's Stockport County Stats (2024/25 League One) Games 16 Goals 11 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.51 Minutes played 1,204

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.