Highlights Tottenham are interested in Sebastian Szymanski due to his impressive form in the Turkish Super Lig.

His all-rounded skills make him appealing, but Jose Mourinho aims to retain him.

Ange Postecoglou's style suits Szymanski's strengths; and there is potential for immediate impact in Tottenham's setup.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to add to their squad in the summer with a number of squad options to boost their ability to get results year-round in the Premier League - and one player they could be in the market for is Poland midfielder, Sebastian Szymanski, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The north London outfit started last season incredibly strongly under the Australian manager with eight wins from ten games, but two huge losses in form throughout November and April saw them fall out of the Champions League running, having to settle for a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League instead.

It hasn't been a successful season by all means but it's certainly an improvement on last season's nightmare under Antonio Conte and that will see Daniel Levy give Postecoglou the backing to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks - which could result in a move for Szymanski, Jacobs said.

Tottenham Hotspur: Transfer Latest

The club are considering a move for the Polish star

Tottenham are growing in their interest for Szymanski, Jacobs wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column.

The Fenerbahce man, who is 'so good to watch', has been in red-hot form in the Super Lig this season, with 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for the Istanbul-based side; alongside winning the second-most tackles and being one of just two players with over 60 shots, created chances and tackles won in Europe's best 10 leagues.

Sebastian Szymanski's Super Lig statistics - Fenerbahce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 10 =4th Key Passes Per Game 2.1 2nd Assists 11 2nd Shots Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.40 1st

Those stats alone are enough to entice any team to make a move for such an all-rounded player, but Jose Mourinho wants to keep the Pole at the club. With a contract that doesn't run out until 2027, Tottenham would have to stump up a decent-sized fee for his services if they were to land him.

However, with Lazio and Marseille also being touted as clubs to watch in terms of his signature in the summer, Postecoglou knows that he will need to move quickly if he is to secure the signature of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old, who could leave for a fee of £30m according to reports in Turkey, has been in fine form for Feyenoord and Fenerbahce over the past two seasons with 23 goals in 95 games in all competitions and having found his way into the Poland squad for EURO 2024, he'll be hoping to announce himself on the big stage when suitable; with games against Austria and France still to come in the group stages.

Szymanski Could Oust Tottenham's Stars

Some of Tottenham's creative stars haven't been in good form

Tottenham still have Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur in their ranks in central midfield and so Szymanski could find it tough to break into the starting XI in that regard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fenerbahce got 99 points in the Super Lig and still didn't win the league.

But with Dejan Kulusevski not enjoying his best year in a Tottenham shirt and James Maddison missing out on a spot in England's final team, he could oust them should he sign and impress early on.

Postecoglou gets good use out of his attacking stars with his fast, free-flowing football that aims to wear the opponent down before putting them to the sword and with an all-action midfielder like Szymanski, there will be ample opportunity for the midfielder to walk straight into the Tottenham setup should he sign and start for the Australian manager in the coming transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-06-24.