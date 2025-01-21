Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo to address their injury crisis, according to CaughtOffside.

Spurs are reportedly in the market for defenders this winter and have identified Adarabioyo as a potential signing, after the Englishman has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca.

Adarabioyo only joined Chelsea from Fulham on a free transfer before the season, but the Blues may entertain his departure if the deal is right.

Tottenham are understood to be exploring other options as well, including a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar.

Tottenham Considering Tosin Adarabioyo

Postecoglou eyeing defensive reinforcements

According to CaughtOffside, Adarabioyo is one of the options Spurs are actively considering, alongside Skriniar and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

It remains uncertain whether Chelsea would sanction Adarabioyo’s departure just six months after signing him to a long-term deal, particularly as it would strengthen a Premier League rival.

Adarabioyo, who earns £120k-a-week, has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals in just over 1,300 minutes of action.

The 'monster' 27-year-old has started seven Premier League games this season and has seen increased playing time amid Chelsea’s own injury crisis at centre-back, with Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana sidelined long-term.

Tottenham have yet to sign any outfield players in January after securing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky but are expected to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s depleted squad before the deadline on 3 February.

Spurs were missing injured players including Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma in their 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday.

The Lilywhites have dropped to 15th in the Premier League following their defeat at Goodison Park, having won just once in their last 10 top-flight games.

Tosin Adarabioyo's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass accuracy % 92.0 Tackles per 90 1.68 Minutes played 643

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.