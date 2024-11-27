Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and could make a move for the 18-year-old if his club are relegated from the Premier League, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Exeter-born ace’s performances have been a rare bright spot in Russell Martin’s dismal season, with Dibling shining once more in Southampton's their bitter 2-3 defeat to Liverpool at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Both Man United and Tottenham reportedly had scouts in attendance to see the 18-year-old in action against the Premier League leaders, with a move in 2025 in mind.

According to Brown, Dibling is attracting ‘a lot of interest’ at the moment, with the majority of top-flight clubs tracking his progress as the season progresses.

The former Man United scout revealed that Southampton may actually look to cash in on their promising forward if they go down in 2025, with Tottenham now among those interested:

“He’s attracting a lot of interest. Nearly every club in the Premier League have been keeping an eye on his performances this season because he’s a very talented young player. “They’re assessing just how good they think he is, and many of them have had scouts watching him. “After that game against Liverpool, I’m told they like what they see. If Southampton go down, chances are they’ll have to sell some players. “The way the financial rules are at the moment, relegation can be very costly. I think we saw that with Leeds and Leicester last year. “With Dibling attracting interest, he may well be one they look to cash in on if a good offer arrives.”

Dibling, who has drawn comparisons to Cole Palmer, has featured in all 12 of Southampton’s games in the Premier League, starting seven and scoring once in 660 minutes of action.

The 'special' 18-year-old has almost two years remaining on his current contract, set to expire in June 2026, although the Saints have an option to trigger a one-year extension, putting them in a strong negotiating position.

Tottenham have placed a huge focus on recruiting some of the biggest talents around this season, welcoming the likes of Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, and Lucas Bergvall to the club.

Ange Postecoglou has been generous in providing regular minutes for his brightest talents this term, including exciting winger Mikey Moore, who has been tipped for a bigger role after impressive performances.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Starts 7 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 1.0 Pass accuracy % 79.9 Minutes played 660

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.