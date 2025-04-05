Tottenham Hotspur are readying a move for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to replace Ange Postecoglou and they think the Spaniard can 'build a Premier League winning side', as per TEAMTalk.

Since arriving at the Vitality in the summer of 2023, Iraola has earned plaudits, propelling the Cherries into European qualification contention. He has built one of the most highly regarded squads in the English top flight, with Dean Huijsen, Patrick Kluivert, Milos Kerkez, and Antoine Semenyo among those thriving on the South Coast.

The excitement surrounding Iraola's Bournemouth is a major contrast to the ominous atmosphere that has taken hold at Tottenham this season. Postecoglou's future looks increasingly jeopardized, and a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea midweek has further fueled talk that the Australian coach's days with Spurs are numbered.

Tottenham Prepare To Move For Iraola

Tottenham are impressed with what they've seen from Iraola this season and the suggestion is that they view him as an 'elite' young coach. The Lilywhites have never won the Premier League during Daniel Levy's time as chairman but he seems to believe the Spanish tactician can take his club towards title contention.

Other names in the frame to replace Postecoglou include Brentford's Thomas Frank, former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic and Fulham's Marco Silva. Those three have also been looked at but Iraola is their leading candidate to take over and while they'll need to sell their project to the 42-year-old, Bournemouth will have a hard time preventing him from leaving.

Bournemouth Under Andoni Iraola This Season (Premier League) Games Played: 30 Wins: 12 Draws: 8 Defeats: 10 Goals Scored: 49 Goals Conceded: 38 Goals Per Game: 1.6 Big Chances Per Game: 3 Counter Attacks: 42 Ball Possession: 47.6% Clean Sheets: 6 Goals Conceded Per Game: 1.3

The Cherries' Marcos Senesi has said he's 'hopeful' Iraola will stay because of the brilliant job he's done at the Vitality. He has them sitting 10th in the league, 10 points above 15th-placed Tottenham, implementing an exciting brand of football that displays high intensity and high risk, which could suit a Spurs side that needs reviving.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox