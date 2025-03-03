Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of European clubs interested in a summer move for Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Lilywhites, along with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, have been mentioned as potential suitors of the Romania international, who has a release clause of €25m (£21m).

Ratiu’s representatives are reportedly working towards a summer transfer and have already met with Barcelona sporting director Deco to discuss the full-back’s future.

The 26-year-old, who joined Rayo Vallecano from Huesca in 2023, is under contract until June 2028.

Spurs Monitoring Andrei Ratiu

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Mundo Deportivo, multiple clubs are considering a move for Ratiu this summer, with his former club Villarreal also keeping tabs.

Even if Villarreal do not re-sign him, they are reportedly entitled to at least 50% of any future sale, with several European heavyweights now monitoring the 26-year-old.

Ratiu has been a regular for Rayo Vallecano this season, making 25 La Liga appearances and contributing four goals and assists combined.

The Romania international has emerged as ‘one of the most promising full-backs in Europe’ this term and has played a key role in Rayo’s push for European qualification, with the club currently sitting seventh in La Liga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ratiu came through Valencia’s youth ranks but made only one first-team appearance before leaving permanently in 2021.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will move for Ratiu in the summer given their depth at right-back, with Pedro Porro, Archie Gray and Djed Spence available.

The Lilywhites are currently 13th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and are 13 points off fifth, where they finished in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

Andrei Ratiu's Rayo Vallecano Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass completion % 80.6 Minutes played 2,088

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.