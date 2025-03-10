Fulham manager Marco Silva is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, should the club decide to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, according to TBR Football.

Tottenham have endured a 2024/25 season that can only be described as interesting. The North London side have struggled with injuries, particularly to members of their defence, which has contributed to their stuttering form in a campaign that has seen Spurs bow out of both domestic cup competitions and be well-adrift of qualifying for Europe in the Premier League.

At the time of writing, the only trophy that is still feasibly within the Lilywhites’ reach is the Europa League, with Spurs having progressed to the next stage automatically in the new-look league bracket of the competition. Even that, though, is now in jeopardy, with Spurs falling to a 1-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the round of 16.

This, combined with the shaky form Spurs have shown all season, has only fueled rumours that Postecoglou is close to departing Tottenham. If reports are to be believed, the club already have a potential replacement in mind.

Spurs Keen on Silva

Fulham boss has done exceptional job with Cottagers

According to TBR Football, Marco Silva, praised as a ‘genius’ and 'better than Postecoglou' by talkSPORT, is a name that has been discussed internally at Spurs as a potential replacement for Postecoglou. The Portuguese is no stranger to English football, having enjoyed stints with Hull City, Watford and Everton before joining Fulham in 2021.

Then in the Championship, not only did Silva guide Fulham back to the Premier League in his debut season, but has since kept the Cottagers in the English top flight and overseen steady progression, with Silva having employed an enjoyable brand of football and Fulham now being an established mid-table side at worst.

Marco Silva's Premier League Record With Fulham So Far Season Wins Draws Losses Points League Position 2022/23 15 7 16 52 10th 2023/24 13 8 17 47 13th 2024/25 11+ 9+ 8+ 42+ 10th* (Correct as of 09/03/2025)

Silva’s work has, rather understandably, attracted attention. Should Spurs move on from Postecoglou, Silva would be a smart replacement, a young manager that knows the Premier League well. It feels that the Australian’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is entirely dependent on the Europa League and whether Spurs can finally end their trophy drought.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)