Fulham manager Marco Silva could be a contender to replace Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

While Spurs are in no rush to part ways with the Australian tactician mid-season, they admire Silva, who is now in his fourth full season at Craven Cottage.

According to Mokbel, Tottenham chiefs reportedly have Silva firmly on their shortlist, alongside Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who has previously been linked with a move to North London.

Although Postecoglou is expected to remain in charge for now, there is an understanding that results must improve sharply after Spurs suffered their seventh loss in their last 10 Premier League games at Everton last weekend.

Tottenham Eyeing Marco Silva

As potential Postecoglou replacement

Silva, who took over at Fulham in July 2021, is aiming to replicate or surpass his best-ever Premier League finish with the Cottagers this season.

Fulham currently sit 10th in the table after 22 games, having lost just once in their last 10 league matches.

The 'exceptional' 47-year-old tactician, who was praised as 'better than Postecoglou', guided Fulham to a 10th-place finish in the 2022/23 season before ending the following campaign 13th.

According to Mokbel, while Silva is considered a potential candidate, Tottenham have no clear frontrunner to replace Postecoglou mid-season, with at least two of their admired managers currently under contract with other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham’s injury crisis and their position in the table would also be unappealing to some, as they have slumped to 15th after their 3-2 loss at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Spurs have been without injured Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and others for some time, with Dominic Solanke the latest to suffer a setback in training.

Tottenham will face Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to Premier League action against fellow strugglers Leicester City at the weekend.

Marco Silva's Fulham Record (2021-2025) Games 165 Wins 75 Draws 35 Losses 55 Goals scored 312 Goals conceded 241 Points per game 1.58

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.