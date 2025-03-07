Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on bringing Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin back to the club as he continues to impress at the Stadium of Light, as per TBR Football.

Cirkin, 22, came through Spurs' academy, and former manager Jose Mourinho spoke of his 'quality' before he left for the Black Cats in August 2021. He has made major strides with the EFL Championship club and has been Regis Le Bris' undisputed starting left-back this season, helping the club in their aim to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham are thought to have continuously tracked Cirkin since his departure and are weighing up a move for their former academy youngster. He made 21 appearances for the Under 23s before leaving, and Ange Postecoglou could do with more options at left-back amid an injury-plagued season.

Tottenham Could Re-Sign Cirkin

The Sunderland left-back is in-demand