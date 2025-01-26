Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, with the North London club stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old ahead of the final week of the transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Spurs have been in the market for a new attacker, following an injury crisis that has seen the likes of Wilson Odobert and Richarlison miss significant portions of the season. Now learning that Dominic Solanke will be sidelined for six weeks due to a knee injury, a signing in this regard is a much higher priority.

Tottenham Interested in Rangers Star Igamane

The Moroccan has impressed this term for the Gers

Via TBR Football, journalist Graeme Bailey revealed that Tottenham have "started work" on a deal for Igamane to bolster their forward options before the January transfer window slams shut. The 22-year-old is not short for suitors in the English top-flight though, as Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Everton, Newcastle and Fulham have all registered an interest in the player as well.

With 13 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, Igamane, who has been described as a "phenomenon", has enjoyed a strong season thus far. Having scored four in the Europa League, he ranks joint-second in the race for the competition's Golden Boot, higher than the likes of Solanke and Heung-min Son. The Moroccan only arrived at the Ibrox last summer as part of a £1.5 million deal, but his employers could be set to net a tidy profit with a sale in 2025.

Hamza Igamane's 2024/25 Premiership statistics Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots per 90 4.51 Shots on Target per 90 1.87

Meanwhile, Tottenham's dismal 2024/25 campaign sees them languishing in 15th in the table, just eight points above a dreaded relegation spot. Ange Postecoglou has fallen under fire as a result, and the higher-ups have only been able to bring in £12.5 million goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, to support the Greek-Australian custodian. Nonetheless, they remain in the market for new business in the final days of the window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related £200,000-a-Week Tottenham Star 'In Talks' to Leave Club On-loan Tottenham forward Timo Werner is reportedly the subject of interest from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 26/01/2025