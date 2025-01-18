Tottenham Hotspur could look for a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Milan Skriniar in the coming weeks according to Ben Jacobs, with the steely centre-back 'remaining an option' for the north London outfit as the January transfer window continues to tick away - however, there may be a hurdle in terms of agreements with the French outfit.

Tottenham have had a huge defensive injury crisis in recent weeks, with Ange Postecoglou resorting to playing Archie Gray in the centre of defence despite being a natural midfielder, whilst Djed Spence has had a spell at left-back on the opposite side to his natural right-back area. That could force Postecoglou to opt for a deal for Skriniar, who may be available.

Report: Tottenham Interested in Skriniar, Could Face Hurdle

Tottenham are desperate to add to their backline in the winter window

The report from Jacobs states that Skriniar remains an option for Tottenham, with their interest being revealed earlier this month.

Milan Skriniar's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 =19th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.4 =10th Match rating 6.77 13th

Tottenham are considering an initial loan for his services to prevent any woes at the back with injury issues continuing to plague the club, but the Ligue 1 champions want Skriniar to exit the club on a permanent basis if he was to leave - which could prove to be disadvantageous to the Lilywhites.

Skriniar, 29, only joined PSG last summer on a reported £324,000-per-week contract, and with 32 appearances in all competitions, he was a mainstay in their team - but his last appearance was in a 3-0 win over Toulouse back in November, where he hasn't featured since.

Acting as the captain of the Slovakian national team, Skriniar has 77 caps for his country, alongside a huge 231 appearances in Serie A, 37 outings in the Champions League and a further 29 in Ligue 1, so experience is not an issue - and he could be the ideal foil whilst Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven return from injury.

Tottenham have struggled at keeping the ball out of the net in the Premier League this season, with 32 conceded already in the current campaign - a tally that has only been surpassed by Brentford, West Ham United and the bottom four in the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milan Skriniar scored 11 goals in 246 games for Inter Milan.

It's something that Postecoglou will need to fix if he is to remain in the Tottenham job, having been under the cosh in recent weeks, and Skriniar's arrival would be a huge help towards that.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

Related 'Unbelievable' Tottenham Star 'Tells Friends' he Wants to Leave Club The frustrated Tottenham star is pushing to leave the club and has received interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.