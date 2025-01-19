Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to push on with their interest in Leicester City ace, Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently on loan from Brighton, according to a report from Fichajes.

Buonanotte has been a standout performer during his loan spell with Leicester thus far, further named as one of the most improved players in the Premier League this term.

His performances have not only caught the eye of Spurs but have also reaffirmed Brighton's commitment to integrating him into their long-term plans. The Seagulls are reportedly determined to retain the 20-year-old, making any potential deal increasingly complex for Postecoglou and his entourage, but they remain keen nonetheless.

Tottenham Pushing for Buonanotte Deal This January

Brighton are reluctant to part ways with the Argentine on a permanent deal

Per Fichajes, Brighton have expressed clear intent to keep Buonanotte, following his strong performances this term. Regardless, as the month nears its conclusion, Tottenham continue to push for reinforcements to the squad, and see the Argentina international as an ideal signing to close the window.

The Lilywhites reportedly made a bid in the region of €45 million (£37 million) at the end of December to test Brighton's resolve. Ultimately, the deal has not progressed since, though the North Londoners could still be primed to make another advance in the latter stages of this transfer window.

Facundo Buonanotte's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 19 Minutes Played 1,132 Goals 4 Assists 2 Shots per 90 1.91 Key Passes per 90 1.75 Crosses per 90 2.54 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.67

Signed for just £10 million two years ago in 2023, the Perez-born forward, dubbed a "certified gem", gradually worked his way up the ranks in the first-team, and managed 27 league appearances for the Seagulls last term. He opted to spend the 2024/25 campaign on loan with newly-promoted Leicester, and he currently ranks second for the most goal contributions at the club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have just about been filling up the numbers on the bench lately amid a persistent injury crisis. The likes of WIlson Odobert, Timo Werner and Richarlison have spent prolonged periods on the sidelines, with the latter of the three only recently returning to action. Postecoglou is keen to add more quality to his forward options and the top prospect, Buonanotte, could help solve this issue in the short-term, while also filling quota towards the club's youth project as well.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.