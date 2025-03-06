Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League and European clubs eyeing a summer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, according to MailOnline.

The Lilywhites, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea, are reportedly keen admirers of the 19-year-old, who will be the subject of ‘major interest’ in the upcoming transfer window.

The promising centre-back has a reported £50m release clause and is one of several Bournemouth stars attracting attention from other clubs, alongside Milos Kerkez, Antoine Semenyo and Illia Zabarnyi.

The Dorset club are facing a tough summer battle to keep some of their brightest prospects, with Kerkez now a concrete target for Liverpool.

Tottenham Want Dean Huijsen

North London move remains unlikely

According to MailOnline, there is a growing sense that Huijsen will end up joining one of Europe’s elite clubs and continue his career abroad, despite interest from the Premier League.

Tottenham may have to look elsewhere if they wish to pursue a new central defender for Ange Postecoglou this summer, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi remaining an option.

Huijsen, praised as 'brilliant' by Gary Lineker, joined Bournemouth from Juventus before the season and has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in the league, helping the Cherries chase European football for the first time in their history.

Andoni Iraola’s side are sitting seventh in the Premier League table with 11 games to go and are just three points off the top four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth this season, scoring two goals.

Tottenham are expected to continue their squad reshuffle under Postecoglou this summer and are leading the race to capture Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites believe a deal for the 19-year-old is possible for £30-35m and have already contacted Dibling’s camp about his possible arrival in North London.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.4 Tackles per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 6.24 Minutes played 1,514

