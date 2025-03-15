Marc Guehi is set to ask to leave Crystal Palace, and a return to Chelsea or a move to Tottenham Hotspur could be on the cards, according to CaughOffside.

The English defender has been with the Eagles since July 2021, when he arrived from Stamford Bridge in an £18 million deal, and he's been a massive hit at Selhurst Park. He's established himself as an England international during his spell with the South Londoners and appeared in 27 of his side's 28 Premier League games this season, helping them keep nine clean sheets.

Palace managed to keep hold of Guehi last summer when Newcastle United came calling, turning down a £55 million + £5 million in add-ons offer and standing firm on their £70 million valuation. But talk of a potential exit has continued amid his fine displays at the back for Oliver Glasner, and moving to one of London's 'big six' clubs could be a possibility.

Marc Guehi To Push For Palace Exit

Chelsea and Tottenham keen

Guehi will have a year left on his contract in the summer, and reports claim he's 'ready to hold a meeting' with Palace to ask for a departure. The 24-year-old has worn the Eagles' captain's armband this season, and his leadership and dominant presence at the back would be a massive loss for Glasner.

Chelsea have been eyeing their former academy prospect over the years and are in the race to sign him. The Blues have made several defensive acquisitions since Todd Boehly's takeover in May 2022, but finding a suitable Thiago Silva replacement has proven to be an issue.

Tottenham are also in the mix, and Ange Postecoglou continues to make alterations to a defence that has been wrecked by injuries. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have endured recurring fitness problems, forcing English midfielder Archie Gray to drop into central defence.

Kevin Danso arrived from Lens in the winter, but Spurs would likely view Guehi as an immediate starter, which suggests there are doubts over one of Van de Ven or Romero regarding their injury records. Radu Dragusin is out with an ACL injury, but his days in north London could be numbered with Guehi on their radar.

Marc Guehi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 27 Goals 3 Assists 2 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.8 Balls recovered per game 4.4 Clearances per game 4.6 Ground duels won 3.0 (65%) Aerial duels won 2.3 (59%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi completed every pass (32/32) and won every duel and every tackle (3/3) during the first half of Euro 2024.

Palace turned down a £70 million offer from the Lilywhites on January's deadline day, with chairman Steve Parish insisting he would cost 'superstar money'. But if the Englishman pushes for an exit, Parish may have no choice but to cash in. He is one of several players linked with a Selhurst exit, including Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is on Manchester United's shortlist.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

