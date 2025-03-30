Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the London outfit looking at a potential long-term replacement for Son Heung-min, as the forward's contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Semenyo has only been at Bournemouth for two years, but his rise in form under Andoni Iraola has been remarkable - and a huge reason for Bournemouth's mass improvement in the Premier League and beyond. It hasn't gone unnoticed by other clubs with a reported £75million fee being placed on his head - and that could see Tottenham look to sign him, with an eye being kept on life after Son's eventual departure.

Report: Tottenham 'Monitoring' Semenyo as Son Replacement

The Lilywhites will need to start looking for potential replacements for the Korean

The report by Fichajes states that Spurs could see club legend Son depart the club in the coming months, given that his contract is set to run out in 2026 - and as a result, they are already 'exploring options' to strengthen their attack.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =2nd Goals 7 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 5th Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.22 1st

One of the names being considered is Semenyo, who has risen to the task on the south coast since joining from Bristol City just over two years ago - and having endured a superb campaign in the top-flight, the Ghanaian international has become one of the league's most coveted assets, being called an 'absolute star' by Jamie Redknapp.

Semenyo's ability to take men on, score and assist - with 15 goal contributions so far this season - has seen him become a top target for big Premier League clubs, and Tottenham could look to win that race by earmarking him as the replacement for their adored hero.

With Spurs valuing his signing for his potential too, Ange Postecoglou sees room for improvement with his future experiences - and so he could be a medium-to long-term option for the club. Although there has been no fee given, his signing would be more financially viable than other stars on the transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has three goals in 27 caps for Ghana.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Son could move on - and so Tottenham will need to act quickly in order to secure a 'reliable replacement' for the South Korean if his decade-long tenure in the capital comes to an end, after almost 450 appearances and 168 goals.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

